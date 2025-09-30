AdvertisementAdvert.
    1,000,000 XRP Club: XRP Ledger Not Hitting Key Threshold

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 12:59
    XRP Ledger certainly losing traction on market, with drop in payments activity that certainly is not helping here
    1,000,000 XRP Club: XRP Ledger Not Hitting Key Threshold
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP Ledger is currently exhibiting indications of network activity stagnation. According to on-chain metrics, the volume of 24-hour payments between accounts has not regularly reached the symbolic 1,000,000 mark. This lack of traction casts doubt on XRP’s ability to keep up with the market's pacing.

    Transactional activity gone

    Throughout the network, the quantity of payments has stayed comparatively constant but unimpressive, varying in the middle without exhibiting any notable expansion. The ledger still handles hundreds of thousands of transactions every day, but the number of payments has not increased to the point where it would suggest widespread adoption or accelerating usage.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Another important metric, the volume of payments, provides a similar picture. September’s numbers reveal a lack of consistent growth despite early-year spikes. This shows that although there are still sporadic large transfers, overall utility and steady network demand are not meeting market demands. Simply put, XRP has not yet reached the mass-transfer volume and volume that would indicate institutional or widespread retail adoption.

    HOT Stories
    XRP to $3.50? Bollinger Bands Reveal Best Price Scenario
    Just In: Tether Buys $1,000,000,000 in Bitcoin on Q3's Closing Day
    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3

    XRP's weak performance

    The discrepancy is brought to light by overlaying this with price action. Stuck between moving averages and unable to break through descending resistance lines, XRP is currently trading at about $2.084. Exchange volume is still low, which supports the notion that enthusiasm is waning. There is little indication of significant buying pressure, and RSI readings close to 45 also suggest neutral-to-weak momentum.

    In the future, what does this mean? The milestone of 1,000,000 daily payments will be crucial for XRP to solidify its position as a real utility asset. Attaining and maintaining that level would indicate strong adoption and might offer essential backing for price increases. Until then, XRP runs the risk of remaining range-bound in terms of both market performance and transaction activity on its ledger.

    To put it briefly, the ledger of XRP is active but not growing quickly, which keeps it below the crucial milestone of one million transactions. In the absence of more robust usage growth, the token’s price recovery efforts might encounter more obstacles.

    #XRP #XRP News
