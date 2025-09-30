XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement

The price of the XRP token has remained mostly flat following Ripple CTO David Schwart's surprising resignation announcement.

As reported by U.Today, Schwartz will leave his CTO role at the end of the year while getting a seat on the company's board of directors.

The third-largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $2.86 on the Binance exchange.

"The architect of XRPL"

Schwartz has always been regarded as a pivotal figure within the XRP community given that he is the architect behind the XRP Ledger (XRPL). He is one of the original designers of the network that is meant to solve the inefficiencies of the current financial system and address the scalability issues of other blockchains.

In his statement, Schwartz said that he has "total confidence" in the next generation of leaders and builders.