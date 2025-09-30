AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 20:14
    The XRP price remains in limbo following Schwartz's resignation announcement
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of the XRP token has remained mostly flat following Ripple CTO David Schwart's surprising resignation announcement. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Schwartz will leave his CTO role at the end of the year while getting a seat on the company's board of directors. 

    The third-largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $2.86 on the Binance exchange. 

    Article Image

    "The architect of XRPL" 

    Schwartz has always been regarded as a pivotal figure within the XRP community given that he is the architect behind the XRP Ledger (XRPL). He is one of the original designers of the network that is meant to solve the inefficiencies of the current financial system and address the scalability issues of other blockchains. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 09:48
    Ripple CTO Makes Sudden XRP Comeback on His Own Terms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In his statement, Schwartz said that he has "total confidence" in the next generation of leaders and builders. 

    #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Sep 30, 2025 - 18:54
    BREAKING: Ripple CTO Stepping Down, CEO and President Share Reactions
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 30, 2025 - 18:30
    Jim Cramer Says Buy Crypto; XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC Face ETF Withdrawals; $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Disaster — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 20:14
    XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Sep 30, 2025 - 18:54
    BREAKING: Ripple CTO Stepping Down, CEO and President Share Reactions
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 30, 2025 - 18:30
    Jim Cramer Says Buy Crypto; XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC Face ETF Withdrawals; $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Disaster — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all