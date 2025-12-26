Advertisement
    XRP Positions for 10% Price Move: Details

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 16:32
    XRP is showing a decent price increase over the last day, but the surge may grow rapidly as the asset’s on-chain movement hints at a big rally ahead.
    XRP Positions for 10% Price Move: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    XRP has suspended its recent correction after moving back into the green territory during its previous trading session. As such, the asset is showing signs of consolidation, as its price action continues to form a defined triangle pattern.

    According to data provided by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, XRP is trading between converging trendlines, which indicates a balance between short-term buyers and sellers as volatility contracts. This implies that a major price move for XRP may be approaching.

    XRP eyes major rally

    After a few days of mild price correction, XRP has resumed its rally, and it is now trading at $1.8684, following a 2.01% price surge over the last 24 hours.

    Following its recent bounce, XRP has been holding above near-term support levels, with its price currently stabilizing near the middle of the triangle structure.

    While XRP has continued to show mixed price action over the past months, its near-term performance has shown modest strength. 

    As such, the token is up 1.97% over the last day and 3.35% over the past week, signaling a mild recovery after recent selling pressure. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView 

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that XRP’s mid-term performance remains weak, as it has recorded a notable decline of 15.17% over the past month and 14.58% over the last six months. Overall, XRP has lost all its 2025 gains, showing a 10.20% year-to-date decline.

    XRP prepares to rally 10%

    Notably, the analyst shared a chart showing that XRP is forming a triangle, a pattern that often precedes sharp directional moves once price breaks above resistance or below support.

    If the breakout becomes successful, the analyst predicts that the asset could move rapidly, recording an increase of up to about 10%, attributed to growing demand and a potential volume surge.

    While the breakout would require sustained buying pressure for XRP, it is important to note that a drop below support could halt the impending rally, causing the asset to dip sharply.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis
