Why Is Everyone Buying Ethereum?

Despite its already high price levels, Ethereum is seeing a solid surge of instutitonal accumulation tendencies, with funds and whales increasing their purchases. Significant inflows into wallets associated with institutions and newly created addresses have been noted by on-chain trackers in recent days, indicating a renewed belief in Ethereum's long-term prospects.

Whales are back

At a price of $3,145 on average, Trend Research sold 79,470 ETH (about $250 million) two months ago. The same organization repurchased Ethereum this week at significantly higher prices, demonstrating faith in the cryptocurrency's potential despite its short-term cost inefficiency. Trend Research removed 9,377 ETH ($41.37 million) and borrowed 88 million USDT from Aave, depositing it to Binance in just the last two hours. Such behavior is indicative of institutional players' aggressive positioning.

In yet another significant action, SharpLink sent 379 million USDC to Galaxy Digital, most likely for the purchase of Ethereum. Within 10 hours, four newly created wallets took out 78,229 ETH ($342 million) from Kraken, which is a clear sign that they were accumulating rather than selling. Just five hours ago, Bitmine added to the momentum by buying 46,255 ETH ($200.43 million), increasing its total holdings to over 2.1 million ETH worth $9.27 billion.

ETH's market prospects

With the 50-day moving average serving as a solid support, Ethereum's chart shows solid tendencies at around the $4,200 mark from a technical standpoint. There is still potential for growth without being overbought, as indicated by the RSI's continued balance. These institutional flows have helped ETH maintain crucial support zones by offsetting retail uncertainty, even though trading volume has decreased recently.

As usual, Ethereum's role in the larger digital asset ecosystem is probably the reason why everyone is purchasing ETH at this time. The approval of ETFs, the growing popularity of scaling solutions and Ethereum's role as an infrastructural asset explain the tendencies we are witnessing.

These large purchases are a warning sign for individual investors. Although short-term volatility is unavoidable, Ethereum's underlying demand profile is strengthening, which could pave the way for another run toward $5,000. Institutions hardly ever deploy hundreds of millions without a long-term strategy.