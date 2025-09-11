Advertisement
    Tom Lee: 'Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Friends'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 5:34
    Fundstrat's Tom Lee has shared a friendly selfie with Strategy CEO Michael Saylor
    
    Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who has emerged as the patron saint of the Ethereum community, has clarified that there is no rivalry between him and Strategy founder Michael Saylor.

    Lee has posted a selfie with Saylor, stressing that Ethereum and Bitcoin are “friends.”

    As reported by U.Today, Lee previously attracted criticism from members of the Bitcoin community for aggressively pivoting to Ethereum promotion with BitMine Technologies.

    
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ripple's RLUSD's $200 Million Surge, Dogecoin's Big $0.24 Surprise, Ethereum's Calm Before $5,000 Storm
    Who’s Selling Shiba Inu? Ripple Partners with Spanish Banking Giant, Meme Coin ETFs Era to Start with Dogecoin — Crypto News Digest
    SEC Chair: Crypto's Time Has Come

    Lee became the chairman of BitMine, which specializes in immersive cooling technologies, in June and quickly turned the company into the leading Ethereum treasury vehicle.

    Recently, Lee made some controversial statements, which have ruffled the feathers of the Bitcoin community. In particular, Lee predicted that the leading cryptocurrency could surpass Ethereum by market cap, forecasting that the latter could be a better macro trade over the next decade.

    As reported by U.Today, the BitMine chairman has also attracted some criticism for fundraising off of Bitcoin's logo, which some critics thought was rather misleading.

    That said, the Bitmain chairman also remains bullish on Bitcoin, recently predicting that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could reach $200,000. 

    BitMin'e holdings nearing $10 billion 

    In the meantime, BitMine has now approached a total of $9.3 billion in total holdings after the company recently purchased another $200 million worth of the flagship altcoin. 

    This puts it well above Joe Lubin's SharpLink, which has surpassed $3 billion. 

    Meanwhile, Saylor's Strategy remains the biggest Ethereum treasury company by an enormous margin, currently holding a total of $3 billion worth of assets. 

    #Ethereum News #Tom Lee #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
