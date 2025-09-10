Ethereum Staking Hits ATH, 2,000,000 ETH Locked in Beacon Address

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin, is gaining bullish momentum as stakers in the community are locking a good portion of the asset for rewards. This has increased the total Ethereum staked by community validators to an all-time high (ATH).

Compounding validators double staked Ethereum in one month

In an update shared by Everstake.eth, a platform tracking the numbers, compounding validators now hold a total of 2.026 million ETH. This represents approximately 5.67% of all staked Ethereum.

For context, validators are critical to Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system as they lock up ETH to secure the network. It reflects a growing reinvestment strategy in the Beacon Chain , which was launched in 2020.

A new milestone in Ethereum staking!



Compounding validators now hold 2.026M ETH - 5.67% of all staked ETH.



Thread:👇 pic.twitter.com/wbugBsOIVV — everstake.eth (💙,💛) (@eth_everstake) September 10, 2025

According to the update, these validators now collectively hold over two million ETH, which is double the figure they held at the end of July 2025. That is, in just one month, the validators have increased their staking volume.

This development suggests that the stakers are looking at long-term gains from the asset. It also signals the growing trust in Ethereum’s infrastructure and staking tools. The development has positively impacted the price outlook for Ethereum on the crypto market.

As of press time, Ethereum is trading at $4,405.88, representing a 2.34% increase over the last 24 hours. The coin previously peaked at $4,450.42 in the course of trading before a slight reduction in gains. Market observers anticipate higher gains if trading volume, which is currently down by 1.22% at $33.78 billion, records a spike.

ETH whales accumulate as market eyes $5,000 target

The Ethereum community is looking forward to a bullish September with anticipation of ETH flipping $5,000 . The coin’s technical indicators show strong support as Ethereum consolidates above $4,000. This suggests that ecosystem bulls are actively defending any pullback in price.