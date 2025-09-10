Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Staking Hits ATH, 2,000,000 ETH Locked in Beacon Address

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 15:57
    With compounding validators locking over two million ETH in Beacon Chain, excpectations of price breakout are high
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Staking Hits ATH, 2,000,000 ETH Locked in Beacon Address
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin, is gaining bullish momentum as stakers in the community are locking a good portion of the asset for rewards. This has increased the total Ethereum staked by community validators to an all-time high (ATH).

    Advertisement

    Compounding validators double staked Ethereum in one month

    In an update shared by Everstake.eth, a platform tracking the numbers, compounding validators now hold a total of 2.026 million ETH. This represents approximately 5.67% of all staked Ethereum.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/08/2025 - 15:00
    15,000 Ethereum Dumped on Binance by Matrixport, Ethereum Price Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    For context, validators are critical to Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system as they lock up ETH to secure the network. It reflects a growing reinvestment strategy in the Beacon Chain, which was launched in 2020.

    According to the update, these validators now collectively hold over two million ETH, which is double the figure they held at the end of July 2025. That is, in just one month, the validators have increased their staking volume.

    This development suggests that the stakers are looking at long-term gains from the asset. It also signals the growing trust in Ethereum’s infrastructure and staking tools. The development has positively impacted the price outlook for Ethereum on the crypto market.

    As of press time, Ethereum is trading at $4,405.88, representing a 2.34% increase over the last 24 hours. The coin previously peaked at $4,450.42 in the course of trading before a slight reduction in gains. Market observers anticipate higher gains if trading volume, which is currently down by 1.22% at $33.78 billion, records a spike.

    ETH whales accumulate as market eyes $5,000 target

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/04/2025 - 09:18
    60,000 Ethereum Shuffling Spotted on Binance, What Is Happening?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The Ethereum community is looking forward to a bullish September with anticipation of ETH flipping $5,000. The coin’s technical indicators show strong support as Ethereum consolidates above $4,000. This suggests that ecosystem bulls are actively defending any pullback in price.

    Meanwhile, whales are also accumulating Ethereum, with about $2.5 billion worth of ETH added as inflow in the last 48 hours. This marks a shift from the recent 15,000 ETH transferred to the Binance exchange in a sell move.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 15:53
    XRP Ledger Validators Get Critical Upgrade Alert: What Happened?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 15:46
    Binance Coin BNB Scores New Price All-Time High, Founder CZ Reacts
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Announced $FF and Community Sale on Buidlpad
    BiFinance Completes Series B Financing: RWA Moves to the Core Stage of Global Capital Markets
    MemeCore Launches Layer 1 Blockchain to Structure the Meme Coin Economy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 15:57
    Ethereum Staking Hits ATH, 2,000,000 ETH Locked in Beacon Address
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 15:53
    XRP Ledger Validators Get Critical Upgrade Alert: What Happened?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 15:46
    Binance Coin BNB Scores New Price All-Time High, Founder CZ Reacts
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all