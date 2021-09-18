Whales Move $761 Million in Ethereum, While Coin Recovers to $3,500

According to the data shared by Whale Alert tracking service, over the past twenty-four hours, holders of large amounts of crypto, known as whales, have transferred 251,261 Ether – the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
That amounts to a staggering $761 million in fiat.
The largest transfer of all among those was made over 10 hours ago and it carried a 95,230.13 ETH lump worth $322,833,800.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 95,230 #ETH (322,833,800 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/lTRfePM5lZ— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 18, 2021
Second and third by size were transfers of 30,000 ETH and 18,600 ETH conducted between anonymous wallets.
Since Friday, Ethereum has demonstrated a rise from the low of $3,145 per coin to the $3,663 level earlier today. At the time of writing, the second biggest crypto is changing hands at $3,535 after declining to $3,356 briefly.