Whales Move $761 Million in Ethereum, While Coin Recovers to $3,500

News
Sat, 09/18/2021 - 16:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Anonymous large holders of crypto have transferred a close to $800 million worth Ethereum
According to the data shared by Whale Alert tracking service, over the past twenty-four hours, holders of large amounts of crypto, known as whales, have transferred 251,261 Ether – the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

That amounts to a staggering $761 million in fiat.

The largest transfer of all among those was made over 10 hours ago and it carried a 95,230.13 ETH lump worth $322,833,800.

Second and third by size were transfers of 30,000 ETH and 18,600 ETH conducted between anonymous wallets.

Since Friday, Ethereum has demonstrated a rise from the low of $3,145 per coin to the $3,663 level earlier today. At the time of writing, the second biggest crypto is changing hands at $3,535 after declining to $3,356 briefly.

#Ethereum News #cryptocurrency whales
