Whales Move $761 Million in Ethereum, While Coin Recovers to $3,500

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to the data shared by Whale Alert tracking service, over the past twenty-four hours, holders of large amounts of crypto, known as whales, have transferred 251,261 Ether – the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

That amounts to a staggering $761 million in fiat.

The largest transfer of all among those was made over 10 hours ago and it carried a 95,230.13 ETH lump worth $322,833,800.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 95,230 #ETH (322,833,800 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/lTRfePM5lZ — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 18, 2021

Second and third by size were transfers of 30,000 ETH and 18,600 ETH conducted between anonymous wallets.

Since Friday, Ethereum has demonstrated a rise from the low of $3,145 per coin to the $3,663 level earlier today. At the time of writing, the second biggest crypto is changing hands at $3,535 after declining to $3,356 briefly.