'Warren Buffet Trashes Bitcoin': Robert Kiyosaki Names 2 Reasons Why He's Wrong

Popular business literature author Robert Kiyosaki used his latest X post to return to Warren Buffett’s older comments about Bitcoin — the ones where the "Omaha Oracle" called it speculation instead of investment and warned that the real danger comes when the market builds up too much excess.

All of this comes as Berkshire moves into a new stage, with Buffett preparing to hand the CEO role to Greg Abel by the end of 2025. Such Bitcoin remarks were made years ago, but they still get repeated whenever people discuss the asset.

Traditional assets can break too

Kiyosaki’s first point is that the idea of traditional markets being a safer place to stand does not always match reality because stocks have long periods where they unwind unexpectedly, real estate cycles can flip fast and even U.S. Treasuries change direction when large foreign holders adjust their books.

Berkshire Hathaway itself has been selling stocks for 12 straight quarters, the longest streak the company has ever seen, while building a massive position in Treasury bills that now covers roughly 5.6% of the entire market. The latest update shows Alphabet added and D.R. Horton removed, proving that even Berkshire keeps moving its exposure around.

Bitcoin same as gold and silver

The second point by Robert Kiyosaki is centered on issuance. Governments can increase the money supply whenever they need to, and financial markets can generate new paper products without limit, while Bitcoin stays capped at 21 million BTC.

Fixed supply is the key reason Kiyosaki places Bitcoin next to physical gold and silver as assets defined by scarcity rather than policy decisions.

Kiyosaki finished his post by saying the difference is not about who is right or wrong — it is about how each investor works with risk — and for him that means holding assets that no one can create more of, which is why Bitcoin stays in his portfolio.