Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Warren Buffet Trashes Bitcoin': Robert Kiyosaki Names 2 Reasons Why He's Wrong

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 17/11/2025 - 12:56
    Warren Buffett trashes Bitcoin, but "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki now names two reasons why the Berkshire Hathaway CEO is wrong about BTC, pointing to system risk and Bitcoin's fixed supply.
    Advertisement
    'Warren Buffet Trashes Bitcoin': Robert Kiyosaki Names 2 Reasons Why He's Wrong
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Popular business literature author Robert Kiyosaki used his latest X post to return to Warren Buffett’s older comments about Bitcoin — the ones where the "Omaha Oracle" called it speculation instead of investment and warned that the real danger comes when the market builds up too much excess. 

    All of this comes as Berkshire moves into a new stage, with Buffett preparing to hand the CEO role to Greg Abel by the end of 2025. Such Bitcoin remarks were made years ago, but they still get repeated whenever people discuss the asset. 

    Traditional assets can break too

    Kiyosaki’s first point is that the idea of traditional markets being a safer place to stand does not always match reality because stocks have long periods where they unwind unexpectedly, real estate cycles can flip fast and even U.S. Treasuries change direction when large foreign holders adjust their books. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Rocket 25% in 2025: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin Breaks €80,000, Cardano (ADA) Wallet Awakens With 88% Loss
    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Secures Enormous Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides 20% Recovery Potential, Ethereum (ETH) to Beat Bitcoin?
    Strategy's Saylor Teasing Massive Bitcoin Purchase. Will He Save BTC?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/17/2025 - 06:12
    Nick Szabo: Bitcoin Isn’t Trustless
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Berkshire Hathaway itself has been selling stocks for 12 straight quarters, the longest streak the company has ever seen, while building a massive position in Treasury bills that now covers roughly 5.6% of the entire market. The latest update shows Alphabet added and D.R. Horton removed, proving that even Berkshire keeps moving its exposure around.

    Bitcoin same as gold and silver

    The second point by Robert Kiyosaki is centered on issuance. Governments can increase the money supply whenever they need to, and financial markets can generate new paper products without limit, while Bitcoin stays capped at 21 million BTC.

    Fixed supply is the key reason Kiyosaki places Bitcoin next to physical gold and silver as assets defined by scarcity rather than policy decisions.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/17/2025 - 10:04
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Rocket 25% in 2025: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin Breaks €80,000, Cardano (ADA) Wallet Awakens With 88% Loss
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Kiyosaki finished his post by saying the difference is not about who is right or wrong — it is about how each investor works with risk — and for him that means holding assets that no one can create more of, which is why Bitcoin stays in his portfolio.

    #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 12:49
    95% of All Bitcoin Is Now Mined: Key Point
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 12:42
    New Scam Threat Targets XRP Community, Uphold Issues Crucial Warning
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Launches Stage 4 Airdrop and $10M Trading Competition to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth
    BYDFi Joins CCCC Lisbon 2025 as Sponsor, Empowering Creators and Web3 Education
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch 2025 Trading Competition, Featuring a $450,000 USDC Prize Pool
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 12:56
    'Warren Buffet Trashes Bitcoin': Robert Kiyosaki Names 2 Reasons Why He's Wrong
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 12:49
    95% of All Bitcoin Is Now Mined: Key Point
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 12:42
    New Scam Threat Targets XRP Community, Uphold Issues Crucial Warning
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD