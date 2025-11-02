Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Reveals Why It Is Best Crypto to Hold

One of the most followed traders in crypto circles, known online as DonAlt, has once again turned heads by explaining why XRP has outperformed nearly every major altcoin in the current bear cycle.

The trader, known for his pinpoint prediction of the 700% rally from sub-$0.40 levels per XRP, believes the reason lies not in hype or liquidity, but in the holder base of the popular cryptocurrency.

DonAlt attributes recent XRP’s strength to a different demographic — older investors who treat the token as a long-term position rather than a short-term speculation so typical for "zoomers."

Reason why XRP has been holding up better than the rest is the holder base IMO



XRP holders aren't the zoomer children jumping from coin to coin, it's the older folks that just like the thing and wanna own it



The zoomers run out of money while the longer term holders just chill

This older group tends to hold through chaotic crypto market volatility, largely ignoring social media trends and rotation cycles that dominate other digital assets. That behavior, according to DonAlt’s opinion, has kept XRP remarkably stable around $2.50 even as the wider altcoin market struggles.

Nonetheless, in a general market perspective, the trader is not that positive as he highlights that Bitcoin is flashing its first bearish signal since $88,000, Ethereum remains trapped under $4,000 and Solana is battling resistance near $210.

What's XRP price right now?

As of now, against that backdrop, XRP’s bull structure remains valid, showing higher weekly closes and stable volume despite the ongoing market fatigue.

The takeaway is that conviction continues to outperform novelty. XRP’s long-term holder base has already weathered multiple full market cycles, from 2017 to the present, and its persistence has now become a structural advantage worth 700% at least for some of the investors.

In a market that rewards patience over hype, XRP still looks like one of the few assets built to endure, even though some may hate it and call it a useless "dino" coin.