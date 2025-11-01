AdvertisementAdvert.
    Spot Solana ETF Nears $200 Million Milestone in Just Four Days of Launch

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 1/11/2025 - 14:58
    The spot Solana ETFs have collectively reached a massive $199 million in total inflows in less than five days of launch amid surging demand for the investment product.
    Spot Solana ETF Nears $200 Million Milestone in Just Four Days of Launch
    The Solana ecosystem is increasingly expanding, and the newly launched spot Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by Bitwise and Grayscale have continued to witness steady inflows since they started trading.

    According to data from Farside Investors, Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) and Grayscale’s Solana ETF (GSOL) have collectively attracted nearly $200 million in inflows within their first week of trading, signaling strong investor demand for Solana-based investment products.

    Grayscale joins Bitwise's Solana ETF in steady inflows

    The data further shows that BSOL has recorded $197 million in inflows over its first four trading days, while GSOL added $2.2 million, bringing the combined total to $199 million as of Oct. 31, 2025.

    On Oct. 28, Bitwise was the first to launch an ETF with direct spot Solana exposure, which stirred bullish sentiments across the broad crypto community.

    Since its first day of trading, BSOL has continued to show strong performance, registering an impressive $69.5 million in inflows upon its launch Oct. 28, followed by $46.5 million on Oct. 29, another $36.5 million on Oct. 30 and finally $44.6 million on Oct. 31.

    While the Bitwise Solana ETF has clearly dominated inflows, Grayscale has followed decently with two days of consecutive inflows that saw it manage to draw $2.2 million in its opening days.

    Unlike Bitwise, Grayscale has maintained steady inflows for only two out of three days of trading, registering $1.4 million on Oct. 29, 0.8 million on Oct. 30, while no inflow was recorded for Oct. 31.

    While Solana has continued to see shifting investor sentiment, the surge in the demand for the Solana-based investment product reflects heightened institutional interest and confidence in the asset.

    The positive performance recorded by the Solana ETFs has stirred optimism among investors. While Solana is currently trading in the red with a 1.08% decline over the last day, investors have remained positive about the near-term price prospect of the asset.

