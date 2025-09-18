Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Provides Major Bitcoin Price Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

News that a well-known XRP trader had dropped 4,001 ETH — worth $18 million — onto Binance lasted less than a day. Lookonchain traced the transaction to a wallet labeled as DonAlt's, but the trader himself stepped in today to kill the rumor.

He dismissed the idea that he was moving eight-figure sums as laughable and said that his "retirement wallet" only holds 2 ETH, 5 XRP and 0.00001 BTC.

This was enough to shift the focus of the conversation from whether he was selling Ethereum to how quickly mislabeling can lead to headlines. He added fuel to the fire with a comment about XRP hitting $589 — a long-circulating community meme.

I own 2 ETH, 5 XRP and have 0.0001 BTC in my retirement wallet Advertisement September 18, 2025

The joke landed because DonAlt has a track record: he was the one who predicted XRP's rise from $0.50 to $3.65 in the last cycle, leaving few doubting his forecasts.

When his name is tied to a large transaction, the market listens — even if, this time, the facts did not hold up.

What about Bitcoin?

Instead of Ethereum, DonAlt’s focus today was on Bitcoin. In a chart post, he pointed out that traders are panicking over every candle, even though the structure remains bullish. While he acknowledged that acceptance under $100,000 would be problematic, he argued that unless that break happens, a six-figure BTC should be considered the baseline, not the exception.

The market has adapted to life above the previous ceiling, so short-term volatility does not negate the trend, is basically what DonAlt means here.

$BTC



As much as everyone seems to be panicking about every single move on here



This is still pretty bullish overall

Acceptance below $100k would be bad now that we've all grown accustomed to 6 figure BTC but unless that happens it makes sense to be bullish-ish pic.twitter.com/PCPAQtVLmT — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) September 18, 2025

The net effect is that one rumor fades and another takes its place. DonAlt’s denials kept him in the conversation, but his real message was that BTC still looks good, even though ETH rumors tried to steal the spotlight.

Traders may chase wallet labels, but the message is simple: Bitcoin above $100,000 is bullish.