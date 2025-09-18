16,483,919 XRP Shoveled to Coinbase, Who Stands Behind This Mammoth Move?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers and then shares the details on its website and the X account, has spotted a massive XRP transaction was targeted at the largest crypto exchange in the US – Coinbase.

According to Whale Alert, an anonymous crypto wallet shoveled sixteen and a half million XRP to this crypto trading platform. This move aligned with the announcement of the interest rate cuts announced by the Fed Reserve earlier today.

Still, a deeper look into the data shared by another blockchain tracker has helped to disclose the anon whale that made this hefty transaction.

16,483,919 XRP stun Coinbase, here's the "crypto monster" behind this

According to the aforementioned data source, an anonymous blockchain address transferred an impressive 16,483,919 XRP. This amount of crypto is the equivalent of $50,856,185 in fiat.

In the comments section, a hot discussion sparked as many XRP enthusiasts on X decided this was a sign of an action incoming and something big looming ahead, perhaps caused by the announcement of the interest rate cuts by the Fed Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell.

“Whales are getting ready for tomorrow,” one user wrote, while another one commented: “Whale moves usually stir the pot. Time to watch closely.”

Here's what really happened on Coinbase

However, the XRPscan data has shed light on this “mysterious” transaction. In reality, it turned out to be an internal transfer as Coinbase moved 16,483,919 XRP from one of its wallets to another.

As reported by U.Today earlier, over the past month, the size of Coinbase’s XRP holdings has drastically shrunk – from 52 wallets initially to 6 by now. On-chain XRP tracker @XRPwallets believes that this was caused by the recently inked collaboration between Coinbase and BlackRock’s crypto investment firm Aladdin, which began to provide its institutional customers with crypto exposure this summer.

Overall, this source has named only three crypto exchanges that are holding between 1 and 3 billion XRP. Those are Binance, Bitthumb, and Upbit.