    Ripple's Top Exec Reveals 'Yield Engine' on Ripple Running on Stablecoins

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 10:26
    Ripple's SVP Stablecoins has presented two major ways as to how users can leverage their stablecoins for generating yield.
    Ripple's Top Exec Reveals 'Yield Engine' on Ripple Running on Stablecoins
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple’s senior vice president dealing with stablecoins, Jack McDonald, has taken part in a new episode of the company’s “Crypto in a Minute” educational podcast. In this video, the top executive shared two major ways in which users and investors can get their stablecoins — not only RLUSD — to generate financial yields for them.

    Basically, he has presented a “yield engine” available for users, which runs on Ripple and other platforms and is fueled with stablecoins.

    Ripple's stablecoin "yield engine"

    Jack McDonald addressed the global Ripple community, hinting that retail investors often let their stablecoin stashes remain unused, while there are ways of letting one’s stablecoins generate financial yields. He revealed two main ways to help them do that.

    The first way is to invest their stablecoins in interest-bearing stablecoins — investing digital dollars in the reserves that back those stablecoins. However, he warned that this sort of investment is available only “in some jurisdictions but not most.”

    The second way is to invest one’s stablecoins as collateral in DeFi protocols, such as Aave, or provide liquidity to AMM (automated market makers). These ways are great for generating income on-chain, according to McDonald. Another possible way is to put stablecoins in a savings account, he added, but that would bring much less yield than the first two opportunities.

    “With stablecoins, the transition from digital dollars to yield engines is here, delivering greater efficiency and utility on-chain,” Ripple’s tweet concludes.

    XRP achieves new regulatory status in U.S.

    On Jan. 7, another senior executive at Ripple, the company’s managing director, Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick, tweeted that XRP had finally secured “clear regulatory status as a non-security digital asset in the U.S.” He did not specify when it happened exactly but shared that it was achieved thanks to the court rulings that took place last year.

    Therefore, according to him, XRP is “one of the few cryptocurrencies with such a definitive standing in the U.S.”

    However, Merrick believes that the U.S. still lacks proper and up-to-date regulatory clarity for the crypto ecosystem in a wide sense, and this major drawback “continues to hold back US-based entities from fully thriving and innovating” in the crypto industry.

    #Ripple News #DeFi News
