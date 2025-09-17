Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What's Going On?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 14:07
    XRP millionaires risk crashing $3 support after $600 million exit
    Advertisement
    200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 14 days, wallets with between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP have reduced their holdings by around 200,000,000 tokens. This change, displayed by Santiment data, suggests that some of these holders are leaving the mid-level group, reducing their combined holdings to around 6.74 billion XRP. 

    Advertisement

    They are not small retail accounts, but they also do not match the scale of the very largest XRP players. 

    Such movements usually matter because of the amount of supply in control, which can influence short-term trends. Of late, these whales have clearly been reducing their holdings.

    HOT Stories
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record
    Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator

    The XRP price has been trending down while XRP has been levitating close to $3, bouncing between $2.90 and $3.30, without going in a clear direction. 

    Advertisement

    The fact that these wallets are selling could be one of the reasons why the token has struggled to increase in value, even though the general crypto market has had a mix of positive and negative days.

    Why do XRP whales sell?

    One possibility is that these holders are simply taking profit after XRP's climb earlier in the summer. 

    Another reason is caution: with the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision coming up and money availability across markets looking uncertain, some investors may prefer to derisk their exposure now instead of holding amid price chaos.

    It is important to know that not all of these tokens have been moved to cold storage. 

    The number of XRP going into exchanges has gone up, which suggests that some of the 200 million XRP has been sent to trading platforms. This means that some of the selling pressure could be transferred to the open market if those tokens are moved directly there.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 13:21
    Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here's Reason
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 14:07
    200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What's Going On?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 13:21
    Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here's Reason
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all