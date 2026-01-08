Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Already Back in 2025

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 8:35
    Shiba Inu has lost most of its gains in the first trading week on the cryptocurrency market, despite the rally at the end of the year.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Already Back in 2025
    According to Shiba Inu's most recent price movement, the asset has essentially reverted to its 2025 trading regime. SHIB is currently trading at levels that are very similar to its preholiday structure following weeks of erratic and distorted movement around the year-end period.

    Shiba Inu has gone back in time

    This change is significant because it indicates a significant shift in course, as opposed to a transient technical recovery. From the standpoint of market structure, a large portion of the excessive volatility that characterized late 2025 has been unwound by SHIB. The speculative premium caused by limited liquidity and seasonal trading has mostly subsided as prices have returned to a familiar range.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Before more logical price discovery, where supply and demand dynamics regain control, this return to baseline conditions frequently occurs. Large holders' actions seem to be a major contributing factor to SHIB's previously suppressed performance. The price of SHIB has always been impacted by whale activity, and periods of poor performance frequently coincide with strategic selling from large wallets or extensive distribution.

    The diminished effect of these short-term liquidity events as the market moves past the holiday phase raises the possibility that some of that pressure is lessening, enabling price stabilization. Although SHIB is still technically below long-term resistance levels, the recent recovery from local lows suggests that short-term momentum has changed. 

    Normalized or retraced?

    Although a complete trend reversal is not yet indicated by the asset, the stabilization is noteworthy. It shows that the market is responding to more regular participation rather than just low-volume distortions or forced selling. Additionally, this setting makes it possible for valuation behavior to return to normal.

    SHIB may eventually rebuild a stronger structure if big holders cut back on aggressive selling and exchange flows stay balanced. While upside acceleration is not guaranteed, the likelihood of abrupt chaotic drops caused by artificial pressure is decreased. It is still necessary to exercise caution.

    The wider decline that has characterized a large portion of SHIB's recent history is not eliminated by the bank's recovery. Stronger demand and a distinct break above important resistance zones are necessary for any long-term upside. The most crucial lesson for the time being is stability: SHIB is acting similarly to how it did prior to the holiday distortions which, on its own, signifies a significant shift in market conditions.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
