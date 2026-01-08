Advertisement
    XRP Euphoria Breaks With $40.8 Million ETF Outflow

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 9:59
    Spot ETFs on XRP just recorded their first-ever outflow, with $40.8 million pulled in in a single day, ending a 54-day inflow streak and wiping out the year's bullish start.
    Spot ETFs on XRP just recorded their first-ever outflow, with $40.8 million pulled in in a single day, ending a 54-day inflow streak and wiping out the year’s bullish start.

    The streak is over for XRP. After 54 days of nonstop inflows, XRP's spot ETFs just had their first daily outflow — and it was not a minor one. On Jan. 7, a net $40.8 million left the five approved XRP ETF products, erasing almost all of the inflow gains from the first week of 2026 and bringing total cumulative inflows back down to $1.20 billion.

    The shock came just two days after XRP ETFs added $46.1 million in their strongest session since the start of 2026. That sudden change from record demand to record selling led to a drop in total ETF assets from $1.65 billion to $1.53 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

    At the same time, daily traded value dropped to $33.74 million — the lowest it has been since mid-December.

    Source: SoSoValue

    The outflows were not spread out equally. With a whopping $47.25 million in redemptions, the 21Shares TOXR product led the reversal, pushing its cumulative flow into the negative. 

    Minor withdrawals from Bitwise at $2.44 million, Canary at $2.32 million and Grayscale at $1.69 million were partly offset by stable flows from Franklin, which showed no change. Every fund finished the day below its NAV, with a price drop of -4.03%.

    XRP price takes nosedive too

    Then, the spot market followed. XRP slid from highs of $2.42 on Jan. 5 to as low as $2.08 during the early session on Binance on Jan. 8, which is a 14% drop. The ETF inflow-to-outflow flip is the first real test of institutional appetite, and the charts now reflect hesitation.

    The euphoria surrounding ETFs is still going strong on paper, but the momentum has actually broken for XRP, and it left a $40 million hole on the way out.

