Top US Exchange Drops Cryptic XRP Hint

Gemini, a U.S. crypto exchange, posted a short line about "eXploRing fast settlement" and "limitless," and the capital letters — X, R, P and L — were enough to get the XRP community talking again, not because the post had any news, but because it was clearly a hint that came in the middle of a week already filled with small XRPL-related signals from well-known players.

Last month, Mastercard, Gemini, Ripple and WebBank tested settling card payments with RLUSD on XRPL, which stood out because it used a public blockchain for regular card flows.

RLUSD has since climbed past $1 billion in value, Ripple raised $500 million at a $40 billion valuation and these steps made people pay closer attention to anything that might hint at a follow-up or a wider rollout — even if the messaging remains laconic and playful.

eXploRing fast settlement makes every Payment feel limitLess — Gemini (@Gemini) December 10, 2025

The atmosphere around XRP was really lively over the past two days, with Solana adding its own spark. First it posted "589," a number linked to old XRP memes from "The Simpsons," and then it tagged Ripple CTO David Schwartz in a separate teaser.

What's brewing for XRP?

Neither move confirmed anything, yet both pulled in heavy engagement and pushed XRP conversations onto Solana timelines at the exact moment cross-chain settlement topics through Axelar were heating up again.

Gemini's line does not confirm any integration or expansion, and the exchange has not suggested that something is coming. But when a bunch of big platforms drop hints about XRP in quick succession — Solana's memes, Mastercard's test run and now Gemini's rebus — the market reads these as early signs of an update in the works.