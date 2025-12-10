Advertisement
    Top US Exchange Drops Cryptic XRP Hint

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 10/12/2025 - 15:40
    Gemini dropped one short tweet with X, R, P and L pulled out in rebus style, and it triggered new XRP talk right as Solana stirred the same storyline with its own 589 hint.
    Top US Exchange Drops Cryptic XRP Hint
    Gemini, a U.S. crypto exchange, posted a short line about "eXploRing fast settlement" and "limitless," and the capital letters — X, R, P and L — were enough to get the XRP community talking again, not because the post had any news, but because it was clearly a hint that came in the middle of a week already filled with small XRPL-related signals from well-known players.

    Last month, Mastercard, Gemini, Ripple and WebBank tested settling card payments with RLUSD on XRPL, which stood out because it used a public blockchain for regular card flows. 

    RLUSD has since climbed past $1 billion in value, Ripple raised $500 million at a $40 billion valuation and these steps made people pay closer attention to anything that might hint at a follow-up or a wider rollout — even if the messaging remains laconic and playful.

    The atmosphere  around XRP was really lively over the past two days, with Solana adding its own spark. First it posted "589," a number linked to old XRP memes from "The Simpsons," and then it tagged Ripple CTO David Schwartz in a separate teaser.

    What's brewing for XRP?

    Neither move confirmed anything, yet both pulled in heavy engagement and pushed XRP conversations onto Solana timelines at the exact moment cross-chain settlement topics through Axelar were heating up again.

    Gemini's line does not confirm any integration or expansion, and the exchange has not suggested that something is coming. But when a bunch of big platforms drop hints about XRP in quick succession — Solana's memes, Mastercard's test run and now Gemini's rebus — the market reads these as early signs of an update in the works.

    #XRP #XRP News #Gemini #Gemini News #Ripple News
