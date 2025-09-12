Advertisement
    'New Bitcoin ATH in Next 3-4 Weeks,' Glassnode Cofounders

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 9:02
    Glassnode cofounders expect Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana to smash new ATHs very soon
    Pseudonymous account @Negentropic_ on the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter), behind which stand the cofounders of the prominent on-chain data company Glassnode, has made an important prediction about new price all-time highs of three top cryptos: BTC, ETH and SOL.

    New ATHs coming within month, per Glassnode founders

    @Negentropic_ published an ultra-bullish statement, tagging three top-10 cryptocurrencies in its tweet — Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana — predicting that these assets are likely to hit new historic price peaks in the short term.

    They expect these price milestones to be reached within the coming three to four weeks.

    The Glassnode cofounders warn the community that now this is the last chance “for September doomers to reposition.” Making their ultra-bullish forecast, they stated: “Don’t stand in-front of the freight train. $btc $eth $sol ATH in the next 3-4 weeks.”

    Earlier today, the bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surged to reclaim the $116,000 level, while Ethereum is trading at $4,518, and SOL is changing hands at $237. Earlier this year, all three coins reached new all-time highs of $124,457; $4,953 and $294.

    The CEO and founder of Quantileinvesting, known as @TheRealPlanC on X, and crypto analyst Miles Deutsche, have shared similar expectations about a new Bitcoin all-time high.

