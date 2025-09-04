Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Top German Regulator Warns Against Buying Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 15:18
    Mark Branson, president at German financial watchdog BaFin, remains aggressively anti-Bitcoin despite the cryptocurrency’s great progress in terms of adoption
    Advertisement
    Top German Regulator Warns Against Buying Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Mark Branson, the German regulator at the helm of the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), remains staunchly anti-Bitcoin despite the significant progress that the cryptocurrency has made over the past few years in terms of institutional adoption. 

    Advertisement

    The fact that Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies have gained mainstream adoption does not make them "sensible" investments, according to Branson. 

    He has stressed that consumers should be aware of what exactly they are doing when engaging in cryptocurrency trading. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 06/20/2025 - 21:19
    Coinbase to List New Cryptocurrencies In Germany: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun

    HOT Stories
    XRP Lands in Times Square, Bitcoin Bull Dalio Sees Dollar Crisis Ahead, 617% for Dogecoin in Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin Collapse to $10,000 Could Be Real, per Mike McGlone's Crucial Warning
    Are Saylor and Bitcoin Strategy 'Cooked'? Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Not-So-Bullish Outlook
    Ripple CTO Torches Litecoin Influencer Over XRP Attack

    Echoing the critiques of other cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Branson has likened crypto to a casino, arguing that Bitcoin and alternative cryptocurrencies have no inherent value. 

    Advertisement

    Branson, who spearheaded BaFin back in 2021, previously claimed that Bitcoin was popular with criminals due to its anonymity, which is yet another talking point that gets frequently regurgitated by cryptocurrency opponents.

    The former bank manager insists that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should not be kept out of the regulatory system. 

    Crypto regulation in Germany 

    Like other members of the EU, Germany is currently operating under the comprehensive MiCA regulatory framework, which came into effect in late 2024.

    Starting from December 2024, all local cryptocurrency asset providers are supposed to obtain a license from BaFin in order to be able to operate legally. 

    BaFin has gained more regulatory powers. It is now capable of shutting down those platforms that do not follow proper licensing requirements. 

    #Bitcoin News #Germany
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Charts First Golden Cross in September, Why It Matters
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 15:55
    XRP Rebound Under Threat as 785,700% Hourly Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Long Traders
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025
    Spheron Launches Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program With First Token Burn
    ‘A launchpad for Africa’s tomorrow’ – Lagos ready to lead regional digital transformation revolution, says H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at GITEX NIGERIA
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Charts First Golden Cross in September, Why It Matters
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 15:55
    XRP Rebound Under Threat as 785,700% Hourly Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Long Traders
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 15:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Days Left
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all