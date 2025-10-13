AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Tom Lee: Stablecoins Could Be Largest Buyers of Gold

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 20:35
    Fundstrast's Tom Lee has attempted to demystify the recent gold rally
    Advertisement
    Tom Lee: Stablecoins Could Be Largest Buyers of Gold
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    During a recent appearance on CNBC, Tom Lee floated an interesting theory about the strongest gold rally since 1979, suggesting that stablecoins could be behind it. 

    As noted by Lee, Tether's growing supply, which started to dramatically rise a few months ago, might be fueling gold's non-stop price growth. 

    "Stablecoins, including Tether, may be one of the largest buyers of gold today," Lee said. 

    HOT Stories
    Tom Lee: Stablecoins Could Be Largest Buyers of Gold
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop, Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023 — Crypto News Digest
    13 Years Strong: XRP on the Verge of 100 Million Ledgers
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment

    Tether, he argues, is a good "meeting ground" between Bitcoin and gold people. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, the yellow metal recorded a new record high above the $4,100 level. 

    Crypto liquidations are understated 

    As reported by U.Today, major cryptocurrencies collapsed in tandem with stocks on Friday due to a significant escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Major altcoins then entered into a complete freefall, with some of the biggest tokens, including XRP, collapsing by more than 50%. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/13/2025 - 18:50
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop, Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023 — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    According to data provided by CoinGlass, a total of $19.16 billion was liquidated on Oct. 10. 

    That said, according to Lee, this figure is actually understated. "It might be four times bigger," he said during the interview. 

    This is likely due to exchange limits on liquidation push frequency (for instance, it is just one order per second on Binance).  

    A gift?

    During a recent appearance on CNBC, permabull Tom Lee opined that the Friday sell-off might end up being a "gift" for the equities.  

    "I think the S&P could add, you know, 200 points between today and mid-November," Lee said.   

    Fundstrat's analyst has added that the sentiment is "not overly positive" as of now, so this does not seem to be the late stage of the cycle. 

    #Tether News #Gold Price #Tom Lee
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 19:39
    XRP Drops 19% in Crucial Metric as Price Fails to Retrieve $3 Level
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 13, 2025 - 18:50
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop, Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023 — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 20:35
    Tom Lee: Stablecoins Could Be Largest Buyers of Gold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 19:39
    XRP Drops 19% in Crucial Metric as Price Fails to Retrieve $3 Level
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 13, 2025 - 18:50
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop, Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023 — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all