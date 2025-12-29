Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 14:09
    Bullish golden cross signal appears on Shiba Inu short-term charts at 2025's close, with markets now watching for what comes next.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has seen a golden cross appear on its short-term charts in the last 72 hours to the close of 2025.

    Advertisement

    A golden cross appears when a short-term moving average, the 50 MA, crosses above a long-term moving average, the 200 MA on a price chart, a signal that positive price momentum might be building underneath.

    In the case of Shiba Inu, this pattern appeared on the hourly chart as the hourly 50 MA has risen above the MA 200.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin's 'Uh Oh' Pattern Returns as Zcash (ZEC) Pumps Again, XRP Prints $0 After Short Sellers Disappear, Forgotten Bitcoin Rival May Repeat Silver's 80% Rally If This Pattern Validates
    There Is No XRP Supply Shock, Top Analyst Says
    Ripple Moves Huge Amounts of XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes Bullish Signal, Cardano Midnight Outperforms XRP and Solana – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Prediction: Four 300,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Barriers to Jump Over, Is XRP Bull Market Comeback Secured? Bitcoin (BTC) Will Only Move After 31st

    The appearance of the golden cross signal comes as Shiba Inu makes a last-minute rebound attempt at the close of 2025.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Shiba Inu started rebounding on Dec. 26, although the price broadly remains in a range. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.000007 on Dec. 26, Saturday saw a sharp increase to $0.00000739.

    The rise continued on Monday, with Shiba Inu reaching $0.0000074 before slightly dropping. At press time, SHIB was up 2.82% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007382.

    What's next for Shiba Inu

    The broader crypto market rose in Asia trading, hinting at a potential breakout after the markets missed out on a Santa rally that sent stocks to record highs.

    Advertisement

    Despite this, risk sentiment seems to have largely faded, with price action for major cryptocurrencies remaining choppy into year's end. Rebound attempts across the markets have not shown consistent follow-through. This is as sellers continue to sell on even minor rallies.

    A golden cross on Shiba Inu's short-term chart presents a slight hope, but time seems to be running out for the bulls.

    Shiba Inu is down 11.84% so far in December and down 66.8% on a yearly basis, according to CoinGecko data.

    Going forward, it will be watched to see if the current rebound attempts for Shiba Inu price are sustained. The next resistance targets for Shiba Inu are currently at $0.00000826 and $0.000011, while support lies in the $0.000007 range.

    In 2026, traders will consider the Federal Reserve’s monetary rate path, with implications for the broader crypto market.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 13:55
    Ripple Escrow Makes Price Shocks More Severe: Jake Claver
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 12:49
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Secured?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:09
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 13:55
    Ripple Escrow Makes Price Shocks More Severe: Jake Claver
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 12:49
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Secured?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 12:12
    XRP Jumps 65% in Volume in Last-Minute 2025 Push: What to Watch Now
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 11:47
    Charles Hoskinson Shuts Down New Genesis ADA Inquiry
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:09
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 13:55
    Ripple Escrow Makes Price Shocks More Severe: Jake Claver
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 12:49
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Secured?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD