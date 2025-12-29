Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has seen a golden cross appear on its short-term charts in the last 72 hours to the close of 2025.

A golden cross appears when a short-term moving average, the 50 MA, crosses above a long-term moving average, the 200 MA on a price chart, a signal that positive price momentum might be building underneath.

In the case of Shiba Inu, this pattern appeared on the hourly chart as the hourly 50 MA has risen above the MA 200.

The appearance of the golden cross signal comes as Shiba Inu makes a last-minute rebound attempt at the close of 2025.

Shiba Inu started rebounding on Dec. 26, although the price broadly remains in a range. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.000007 on Dec. 26, Saturday saw a sharp increase to $0.00000739.

The rise continued on Monday, with Shiba Inu reaching $0.0000074 before slightly dropping. At press time, SHIB was up 2.82% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007382.

What's next for Shiba Inu

The broader crypto market rose in Asia trading, hinting at a potential breakout after the markets missed out on a Santa rally that sent stocks to record highs.

Despite this, risk sentiment seems to have largely faded, with price action for major cryptocurrencies remaining choppy into year's end. Rebound attempts across the markets have not shown consistent follow-through. This is as sellers continue to sell on even minor rallies.

A golden cross on Shiba Inu's short-term chart presents a slight hope, but time seems to be running out for the bulls.

Shiba Inu is down 11.84% so far in December and down 66.8% on a yearly basis, according to CoinGecko data.

Going forward, it will be watched to see if the current rebound attempts for Shiba Inu price are sustained. The next resistance targets for Shiba Inu are currently at $0.00000826 and $0.000011, while support lies in the $0.000007 range.

In 2026, traders will consider the Federal Reserve’s monetary rate path, with implications for the broader crypto market.