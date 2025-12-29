XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout

XRP is finishing December with an ETF flow profile that looks different from the rest of the big names, and the timing is lining up with a new security narrative rather than another speed pitch.

CoinShares data for the week ending Dec. 27 show XRP investment products taking in $70.2 million, while Bitcoin products saw $443 million in outflows, with total digital-asset products down $446 million for the week.

The month-to-date picture is even more eloquent. XRP sits at $424.8 million of month-to-date inflows, while Bitcoin is at -$25 million, and Ethereum is at -$241 million, a setup that suggests allocators are rotating into a story they can explain to risk committees when everything else feels like year-end positioning.

That story may be a post-quantum readiness. As reported previously by U.Today, the XRP Ledger’s AlphaNet has rolled out Dilithium-based cryptography, and developers can now create quantum-resistant accounts and execute transactions secured by the new algorithm.

There are nuances

It is a test network, not the main ledger, but it puts a practical demo on the table while most chains are still writing whiteboard timelines.

On the opposite side, Bitcoin’s path is longer by design. Prominent contributor Jameson Lopp has said a network-wide transition could take 5-10 years because nodes, wallets and stored coins would need coordinated migration to new cryptographic rules.

The discussion gets touchy around older wallets, including Satoshi Nakamoto’s estimated 1.1 million BTC, worth about $98 billion at recent prices, and proposals have circulated about freezing vulnerable coins to limit worst-case outcomes.

As of now, it seems its XRP has pushed back on “Q-Day” alarm framing, and the money flow proves that perception.