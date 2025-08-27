Advertisement
    Swarm Raises $13 Million From Sui to Advance Decentralized AI Verification

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 15:57
    Swarm, decentralized multipurpose AI protocol, shares details of its recent strategic funding round
    Cover image via swarmnetwork.ai
    Swarm Network, a decentralized AI network powering a smart verification protocol, has announced the completion of its two-phase funding round. Ten million dollars secured through an Agent License Sale is followed by $3 million injected by strategic investors.

    Swarm secures $13 million from Sui, Ghaf Capital and others

    According to the official statement by Swarm Network, a developer of AI-powered decentralized verification protocol, it has just concluded its funding round. The protocol secured $10 million through a public Agent License Sale on Sui’s network, alongside $3 million in strategic backing from investors, including Sui, Ghaf Capital, Brinc, Y2Z and Zerostage.

    The investments from Sui, Ghaf and Brinc were secured through Swarm’s participation in the inaugural cohort of SuiHub’s Dubai-based global accelerator, which received over 630 applications from 152 countries and 2,452 cities — an acceptance rate of just 1.3%, underscoring the program’s selectivity and the strength of Swarm’s approach. 

    In addition to this investment, Swarm has confirmed that its public Agent License Sale has raised more than $10 million. Issued on Sui’s network, Agent Licenses are the backbone of Swarm Network’s AI Agent Layer, facilitating a globally distributed verification ecosystem. Each license forms an operational key that generates daily rewards for operators who help maintain the integrity of the network.

    More than 10,000 licenses have been sold so far, attesting to the significant public interest in Swarm’s agentic framework. 

    The forthcoming release of the Agent BUIDL feature will enable license holders to customize and train their AI agents, enhancing performance and optimizing them to conduct specific verification tasks. Agent Licenses enable their holders to play an active role in building and sustaining a decentralized verification economy where accurate information becomes a shared, profitable commodity.

    Employing decentralized AI for eccentric real-world use cases

    Sui cofounder Kostas Chalkias is impressed by the success of Swarm Network on Sui and its ambitions for collective AI developments:

    We need some strong teams in the AI spectrum. Swarm’s whole presentation is appealing they’re in this space of successful startups.

    Swarm has been working in close collaboration with Sui, having found a home within Sui’s steadily expanding ecosystem. It was recently chosen ahead of 600 other teams as one of six startups to participate in the first cohort of the SuiHub accelerator. 

    Its decentralized protocol that transforms raw off-chain data into verifiable on-chain information has resonated with VCs, developers and users alike, as evidenced by Rollup News, a universal AI solution for fact-checking, which has attracted over 128,000 users — who have verified more than three million posts to date.

