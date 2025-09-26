Advertisement
    Strategy's Michael Saylor Unveils His Main Bitcoin Principle in Only 2 Words

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 15:38
    Michael Saylor posts new Bitcoin message as Strategy's treasury passes $70 billion
    Strategy's Michael Saylor Unveils His Main Bitcoin Principle in Only 2 Words
    Michael Saylor posted two words on Thursday — "Be Unstoppable" — just as new rankings confirmed Strategy’s unmatched lead in corporate Bitcoin holdings. The company now controls 639,835 BTC, worth more than $70 billion, with Bitcoin trading around $109,500.

    The distance between Saylor’s firm and the rest is wide. MARA Holdings is second with 52,477 BTC. Tesla has 11,509. Coinbase sits at 11,776. Even if the next 10 companies combine their reserves, they fall short of Strategy’s total.

    In the meantime, the Bitcoin price action recently looks more like a roller coaster ride, climbing above $124,000 in August before dropping to $106,000, and then recovering to just under $110,000. 

    For traders, those swings decide wins or losses. For Strategy, they have not changed the approach: accumulate and hold.

    Michael Saylor's Strategy

    A single software company has turned itself into the biggest Bitcoin vault on the planet, larger than miners and exchanges that run the infrastructure of the network. Public firms like CleanSpark, Riot and Block are active players, but they look small next to Saylor’s balance sheet.

    Saylor’s post puts a face on those numbers, as the Strategy chairman himself is the face of his company. The image of him in a dark hoodie with an orange tie, paired with the words "Be Unstoppable," is a reminder of how he frames the company’s position.

    Strategy is not treating Bitcoin as an experiment. It has built its identity around it, and the latest figures show that no one else is even close.

