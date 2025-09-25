Michael Saylor Goes to 'Moon' in New Bitcoin Promo

Michael Saylor has just turned a meme into a business statement. The Strategy CEO posted an AI-generated video of himself blasting off with a jetpack and landing on the moon, with the caption perfectly characterizing this entire action.

In the world of crypto, "to the moon" has always been a way of saying that prices are going to go through the roof. It started as a bit of a joke on online forums and later became mainstream during the Dogecoin hype in 2021, but Saylor has put his own spin on it.

Instead of just saying the line, he actually plays the role, framing himself as the face of Bitcoin's climb.

With Bitcoin, you can fly.pic.twitter.com/L8FRHXSbul — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 25, 2025

It works because the numbers behind it are real. Strategy today holds 639,835 BTC, worth more than $71 billion at current prices. The average buy-in is $73,972 per BTC, so the firm is already more than 50% in profit.

With Strategy itself being worth about $100 billion, the Bitcoin investment is not just an investment — it is the main focus of the business.

Saylor's onto this, and he has built his message around it. Most corporate leaders are careful with their words when their balance sheets are tied to volatile assets. He does the opposite, going all out with visuals of himself flying into space. It evokes both Strategy and Bitcoin at the same time.

The moon reference might be old in crypto slang, but in Saylor's hands it is both a marketing trick and a financial flex. For traders, it is just a meme. For Strategy, it is a $71 billion line item.