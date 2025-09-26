Bitcoin Bull Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Mass Firings, Here's His 'Rich Dad' Advice

Robert Kiyosaki, who is best known as the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" and one of Bitcoin's most vocal advocates, has once again broken social media with a blunt warning as Washington faces another government shutdown standoff.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki wrote that people should ask themselves whether they are "in line to be fired," calling job security a "joke" and adding that now might be the time to think about becoming an entrepreneur instead of relying on an employer's payroll.

Kiyosaki's post comes at a time when markets are getting ready for some nasty changes. Since 1976, the U.S. has had 22 shutdowns of varying scale. The longest one in 2018 lasted 34 days, and it happened when the market was at its lowest point. After that, stocks and Bitcoin both started to recover.

GOVERNMENT SHUT DOWN? MASS FIRINGS?

ARE YOU IN LINE TO BE FIRED?



Got the message?



Job security is a joke.



May be time to consider being an entrepreneur….not an employee.



Take care. September 25, 2025

History shows us that shutdowns tend to be short-lived, lasting around 2-4 weeks on average. But the uncertainty often leads to some volatility in risk assets.

Bitcoin not immune

Last year, when things looked a bit uncertain in March, BTC went up 16% in the week before the deadline, rising from $62,700 to $73,600.

On the day the government was expected to close, the rally stalled, and Bitcoin entered a 211-day accumulation stretch between $72,700 and $49,161 before eventually breaking higher to set its annual peak above $108,000.

Kiyosaki's message fits into a bigger picture he has been talking about for years: regular jobs and savings based on the government or the banks are not so solid when there is political deadlock and money problems, but starting your own business and having physical assets like Bitcoin can give you more freedom.