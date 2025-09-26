Mercado Bitcoin Hosts Digital Assets Conference Brazil 2025 for LatAm Blockchain Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mercado Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular digital assets service in Latin America, with over four million users, shared the details of its flagship event, the Digital Assets Conference Brazil 2025. The massive gathering took place in São Paulo.

Mercado Bitcoin brought the crypto community together at the Digital Assets Conference Brazil 2025

According to the official statement by its team, Mercado Bitcoin investment platform co-organized the Digital Assets Conference (DAC) Brazil 2025, an ecosystem event for participants in the digital assets segment. The conference was held on Sept. 22-23, 2025.

É oficial! O principal evento de ativos digitais da América Latina já tem data marcada: 23/09 🗓️



O MB tem a honra de ser idealizador do #DAC2025! Ao lado de parceiros como @BlackRock , @CMEGroup e @galaxyhq, vamos debater o tema “Beyond Crypto”. O futuro dos ativos digitais com… pic.twitter.com/2jxv4qgDn3 — Mercado Bitcoin (@MercadoBitcoin) September 19, 2025

Digital economy heavyweights BlackRock, CME Group, Fireblocks, Galaxy Digital, FalconX, Wormhole, and Tether partnered with Mercado Bitcoin as the event sponsorsbackers and co-hosts.

Designed for top-tier finance and digital asset leaders, DAC provided a space for in-depth discussions around crypto adoption, tokenization, regulation, stablecoins, infrastructure, and investment strategy. Attendees engaged directly with key players, thought leaders, and policymakers from the event’s sponsor network, all of whom actively contribute to the future of digital finance throughout the region.

Roberto Dagnoni, Chairman of Mercado Bitcoin, welcomed the attendees, speakers, and networkers of the event to Teatro B32 in São Paulo, saying:

We were thrilled to host the Digital Assets Conference, providing a space for institutional leaders to convene and explore the future of digital finance. Unlike other retail expos, our focus was on delivering institutionally oriented insights through direct access to key players, thought leaders, and policymakers. As crypto continues to become more recognized under a regulatory lens, we’re eager to provide a space for attendees to engage in conversations, make new connections, and exchange ideas with some of the brightest minds in the space.

DAC 2025 featured a thoughtfully curated agenda, blending high-level discussions with hands-on learning. The main event included an afternoon of panels and keynotes from industry leaders, while private networking spaces offered exclusive opportunities for asset managers, banks, and protocol executives to connect.

From the panels, one clear takeaway was Brazil’s role in leading the global tokenization movement. Former Central Bank president Roberto Campos Neto drew parallels between the country's success in instant payment systems like Pix and its Open Finance policies, noting that tokenized real-world assets had more than doubled over the past year. Together with Roberto Dagnoni, Chairman of Mercado Bitcoin, he highlighted how initiatives like Brazil’s digital real (DREX) were already addressing challenges such as bank disintermediation, reinforcing the nation’s strong position as a model for the future of digital finance.

Following a successful conference in 2024, this year’s summit brought together Web3 leaders and decision-makers from the financial sector to discuss the future of digital finance throughout Latin America.

Advancing cryptocurrency opportunities in Latin America

The event underscored the importance of Latin America as a global fintech hub.

Currency devaluation, inflation, and other regional and global economic pressures have led many Latin Americans to embrace digital assets as a hedge against uncertainty.

Countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico have emerged as crypto hubs, solidifying their roles as major contributors to the space. In April 2025, Brazil’s largest bank, Itaú Unibanco, announced it was exploring the launch of a stablecoin, highlighting rising institutional involvement in the region’s digital asset market. As adoption accelerates, this growing interest signals a maturing crypto ecosystem across Latin America.