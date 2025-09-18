Advertisement
    Space and Time Integrates USDC Payments for Its ZK Coprocessing Functions

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 14:00
    Space and Time, first decentralized network for ZK-proven data, announces partnership with fintech heavyweight Circle
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Space and Time Foundation, an entity behind the eponymous blockchain and ZK co-processing platform, kickstarts a collaboration with Circle, a U.S.-leading stablecoin fintech. Space and Time begins accepting USDC by Circle, the second-largest stablecoin, for its tech services.

    Space and Time partners with Circle, starts accepting USDC payments

    Today, Space and Time Foundation announced support for USDC, the second-largest stablecoin pegged to U.S. Dollar, on the Space and Time blockchain. The integration of USDC stablecoin marks the first phase of Space and Time's cooperation with Circle Inc.

    Article image
    Image by Space and Time

    The integration enables smart contract developers to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) co-processing workloads using USDC, unlocking new possibilities for building on-chain applications. 

    Backed by Microsoft’s M12 and Circle Ventures, Space and Time is the purpose-built blockchain for ZK-proven data, powered by Proof of SQL, the first sub-second ZK coprocessor. The system is optimized to prove SQL database queries over millions of rows of data, enabling smart contracts to transact using real-time, ZK-proven data from on-chain and off-chain sources. 

    Scott Dykstra, Cofounder of Space and Time, explains the motivation behind the integration and stablecoin support on SxT:

    Enabling USDC payments on Space and Time is a huge milestone for the SXT ecosystem. We’re focused on empowering developers to build secure, expressive applications onchain with the industry’s first sub-second ZK coprocessor, and the integration of USDC unlocks a smoother, more efficient way to power smart contracts and onchain apps at scale.

    Developers can use Space and Time to build expressive on-chain applications that integrate verifiable data from multiple sources, and feed ZK-proven results directly into smart contracts. This unlocks new possibilities for data-driven DeFi, on-chain gaming, sophisticated smart contracts and more. 

    USDC integration unlocks new opportunities for ZK tech adoption

    With USDC now integrated as a payment method, developers can easily leverage Space and Time’s ZK coprocessor using a widely adopted digital currency designed to maintain a stable value. USDC payments on the network are automatically converted into SXT, the network’s native token, for use within the protocol.  

    Brian Schultz, Vice President, Corporate Development and Circle Ventures at Circle, expects USDC to become a crucial payment method on Space and Time's ZK co-processing facilities:

    We’re excited to see USDC live on Space and Time, a platform advancing the frontier of zero-knowledge infrastructure. At Circle Ventures, we’re focused on supporting teams that are building foundational technologies that make digital assets more usable, programmable and trusted across the Web3 ecosystem.

    The USDC integration follows Space and Time’s recent mainnet launch and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to simplify developer workflows while scaling access to high-performance, verifiable computing.

    #space and time #Circle News
