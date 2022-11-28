Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 28

Mon, 11/28/2022 - 13:26
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Solana (SOL) reached oversold zone so far?
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 28
Buyers could not seize the initiative today as the rates of the top 10 coins are going down.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has fallen by almost 6% over the last 24 hours.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

On the hourly chart, Solana (SOL) has started the day with growth after a bounce back from the support level of $12.78. Currently, the rate has made a false breakout of the resistance at $13.54.

However, if bulls can keep the pressure on, there is a good chance of seeing the breakout tomorrow, followed by a rise to the $14 zone.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily time frame, the situation is not so bullish as the rate keeps trading sideways between the support at $11.27 and the resistance at $15. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to move above the $14 zone.

SOL/BTC chart by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC). Bulls could not keep the rise going after the false breakout of the BTC 0.0009 mark. Until the price is below it, bears remain more powerful than buyers. Thus, the selling volume is high, which is not indicative of an upward move.

SOL is trading at $13.43 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

