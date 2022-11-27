Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 27

Sun, 11/27/2022 - 21:30
Denys Serhiichuk
Have Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) dropped enough to continue their rise?
Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 1.26% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is still trading above the support level at $0.31, which means that there is still a chance to see local growth. However, buyers need to fix the price above the $0.32 mark if they want to withstand bears' pressure.

Cardano is trading at $0.3166 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the fall of Cardano (ADA), going down by 1.13%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $313. While the price is below it, bears remain more powerful than bulls, and there is still a high chance to see a drop. In this regard, the decline may lead to a test of the $305-$310 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $312.3 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

