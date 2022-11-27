ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 27

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.
ADA/USD
The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 1.26% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is still trading above the support level at $0.31, which means that there is still a chance to see local growth. However, buyers need to fix the price above the $0.32 mark if they want to withstand bears' pressure.
Cardano is trading at $0.3166 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the fall of Cardano (ADA), going down by 1.13%.
Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $313. While the price is below it, bears remain more powerful than bulls, and there is still a high chance to see a drop. In this regard, the decline may lead to a test of the $305-$310 zone soon.
BNB is trading at $312.3 at press time.