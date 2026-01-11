Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Appears to Be Forming Gravestone Doji, Is It Concerning?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 15:26
    XRP reversed a strong run at 2026's start, which pushed its price to a high of $2.41 on Jan. 6.
    Advertisement
    XRP Appears to Be Forming Gravestone Doji, Is It Concerning?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is trading quietly in the market, with 24-hour volumes dropping as much as 58%. Traders are signalling lower activity as trading volumes in the last 24 hours fell 58.41% to $1.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Advertisement

    While this may seem concerning, the similitude of a reversal signal on XRP charts may signal that attention needs to be paid at this time.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, XRP appears to be printing a gravestone doji, adding that this might not be a "great look" for the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.16% of XRP Market Cap Disappears in ETFs, New Shiba Inu Trillionaire Absorbs 1,923,043,775,311 SHIB on Coinbase, 'Perfect Stablecoin Secret' Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors

    From Ali's tweet, it seems this pattern is forming on the weekly chart as he highlighted this pattern on this time frame.

    Advertisement

    The gravestone doji is a candlestick pattern in which the opening and closing price of the candle is at the same level or is very close to the same level. Doji reflects indecision in the market, with the gravestone doji having long upper shadow and no body. Its appearance is significant after an uptrend, as it might indicate a bearish reversal.

    A gravestone doji often implies that the market has decided to be bearish.

    Advertisement

    What's next for XRP price?

    XRP reversed a strong run at 2026's start, which pushed its price to a high of $2.41 on Jan. 6. The cryptocurrency fell for five days at a stretch taken from this date and is currently making rebound attempts.

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 0.13% in the last 24 hours to $2.10 but down 0.62% weekly.

    XRP's price drop in the past week coincided with the first net outflows from XRP ETFs.

    U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their first net outflow day since listing in mid-November, ending a consistent inflow streak among major crypto funds. The funds recorded outflows of $40.8 million on Jan. 7, according to SoSoValue data.

    As it stands, XRP continues to trade in a broad range between $1.77 and $2.41. It will be watched in the short term if XRP will convert the daily MA 50 at $2 into support to sustain bullish momentum.

    The next crucial breakout for XRP lies at $2.56, which coincides with the daily MA 50. A break above here might open the pathway toward $3 and $3.5.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 14:35
    Saylor Triggers Bitcoin Nostalgia With 2 Words That Started It All in 2009
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 11, 2026 - 13:37
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.16% of XRP Market Cap Disappears in ETFs, New Shiba Inu Trillionaire Absorbs 1,923,043,775,311 SHIB on Coinbase, 'Perfect Stablecoin Secret' Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:26
    XRP Appears to Be Forming Gravestone Doji, Is It Concerning?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 14:35
    Saylor Triggers Bitcoin Nostalgia With 2 Words That Started It All in 2009
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 11, 2026 - 13:37
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.16% of XRP Market Cap Disappears in ETFs, New Shiba Inu Trillionaire Absorbs 1,923,043,775,311 SHIB on Coinbase, 'Perfect Stablecoin Secret' Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 12:46
    Solana (SOL) Explodes With $8,000,000,000 Open Interest: What's Next?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger Loses 99% of Activity in 48 Hours: Should You Be Worried?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:26
    XRP Appears to Be Forming Gravestone Doji, Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 14:35
    Saylor Triggers Bitcoin Nostalgia With 2 Words That Started It All in 2009
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 11, 2026 - 13:37
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.16% of XRP Market Cap Disappears in ETFs, New Shiba Inu Trillionaire Absorbs 1,923,043,775,311 SHIB on Coinbase, 'Perfect Stablecoin Secret' Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD