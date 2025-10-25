AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium 742% Transaction Surge: Is This Comeback?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 25/10/2025 - 15:33
    The Shiba Inu Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium saw a sudden 742% surge in its daily transactions, which is sparking speculation regarding a potential comeback.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium 742% Transaction Surge: Is This Comeback?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium suddenly saw a surge in daily transactions, rising as much as 742% in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    According to Shibariumscan, Shibarium recorded 17,270 in daily transactions in the last 24 hours, a sharp surge from the figure of 2,050 recorded Oct. 22, marking a 742% surge.

    Shibarium transactions have largely fluctuated since Sept. 25 in a broad range from 1,970 to 19,620.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Interaction With Litecoin on X, XRP Beef Squashed?
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Face Its Most Intense Battle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Closer, Can Ethereum (ETH) Reclaim $4,000?
    'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says
    Binance's CZ Finally Pardoned, $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awake After 14 Years — Crypto News Digest

    Shibarium no doubt saw large spikes but couldn't exceed 19,620, they were usually followed by a sharp drop, creating a haphazard pattern in the transaction record.

    Advertisement

    Though it might seem transactions on Shibarium picked up at some point in the month, they still remain far from the millions previously recorded on the Layer-2 blockchain.

    Recent data from Shibariumscan gives the current count of total transactions as 1,568,611,766; total addresses as 272,707,592 and total blocks as 13,753,754.

    Shiba Inu down 15% in October, but hopes remain

    Shiba Inu is currently down 15% in October, a month marked by forced selling and false starts, with a historic sell-off dampening an otherwise bullish month for cryptocurrencies.

    The market is adjusting to a slow grind higher after October’s record liquidation event, which erased nearly $20 billion in open interest and left leveraged traders in losses.

    Underneath the surface, sentiment remains mixed. The fear index has hovered at fear for days, indicating that market sentiment remains cautious, with traders awaiting macroeconomic catalysts.

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee referred to the Oct. 10 flash crash as the biggest liquidation event in five years in crypto; despite this, Lee predicts that crypto might rally into year-end after a sharp deleveraging, laying out his case during an interview Friday on CNBC’s Closing Bell.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 15:18
    XRP's Burn Rate Accompanies Price in Major Comeback
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 14:29
    Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Interaction With Litecoin on X, XRP Beef Squashed?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 15:33
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium 742% Transaction Surge: Is This Comeback?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 15:18
    XRP's Burn Rate Accompanies Price in Major Comeback
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 14:29
    Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Interaction With Litecoin on X, XRP Beef Squashed?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all