XRP Forms Death Cross vs. Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 13%, Shiba Inu Erases Zero — Crypto News Digest

Shiba Inu suffers steep decline amid crypto market turmoil

Shiba Inu fell to low of $0.0000085 during recent crash before recovering.

Severe impact. Shiba Inu (SHIB) ranks among the worst-hit assets following Friday’s flash crash

XRP just locked in a death cross against Bitcoin as the 23-day moving average fell under the 200-day, the kind of textbook bearish signal traders better not dismiss. The pair trades at 0.00002247 BTC with Bitcoin quoted near $111,000, and XRP’s price is at $2.49 in dollar terms.

Loss of support. SHIB broke below the key $0.000010 level, a crucial psychological and technical support.

The formation arrives on the back of last week's violent liquidation, when XRP/BTC collapsed to 0.000013 BTC before recovering. That spike low was temporary, but the chart now shows what happens after panic fades: rallies start hitting a ceiling. The moving averages cluster near 0.00002400–0.000025 per BTC, and until XRP clears that band, it is capped.

The last time this happened was in 2022: the cross dragged on for months, not days. This time, the backdrop looks worse. Bitcoin dominance has surged, altcoin liquidity is thinner and post-liquidation order books leave XRP exposed.

XRP confirms bearish death cross against Bitcoin

XRP prints a dangerous death cross versus Bitcoin, and here's the worst scenario.

Death cross confirmed. XRP has officially formed a death cross against Bitcoin as the 23-day moving average dropped below the 200-day

Aftermath of liquidations. The cross follows last week’s violent liquidation event.

A pullback into the mid-0.00001800s would cut the dollar price under $2 if BTC stays above six figures. That is the hidden risk the chart is portraying.

DOGE jumps 13%

Dogecoin returns to green as $436 million shorts gets obliterated in market.

Historic flash crash. The crypto market is staging a modest recovery following a weekend of extreme volatility that saw $19 billion in liquidations on Friday

The crypto market is seeing a recovery after a weekend marked by significant volatility, with billions of dollars erased in liquidations. Friday saw a tariff-driven flash crash on crypto assets, with $19 billion in liquidations, the largest ever for crypto.

Dogecoin likewise fell, crashing to a low of $0.15, a level last seen this year in June, extending a drop from a high of $0.27 on Oct. 6.

First green candle in days. On Sunday, DOGE posted its first green candle after three consecutive days of decline.

On Sunday, Dogecoin saw its first green candle after three straight days of dropping, with a significant recovery pushing its price from $0.18 to $0.214, and more importantly, the daily SMA 200 at $0.206.DOGE has gained nearly 13% on a daily basis as discounted valuations enticed bargain hunters.