AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Forms Death Cross vs. Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 13%, Shiba Inu Erases Zero — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 14/10/2025 - 23:38
    Crypto market today: Shiba Inu suffers steep decline; XRP prints a dangerous death cross versus Bitcoin; Dogecoin returns to green.
    Advertisement
    XRP Forms Death Cross vs. Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 13%, Shiba Inu Erases Zero — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu suffers steep decline amid crypto market turmoil

    Shiba Inu fell to low of $0.0000085 during recent crash before recovering.

    • Severe impact. Shiba Inu (SHIB) ranks among the worst-hit assets following Friday’s flash crash

    XRP just locked in a death cross against Bitcoin as the 23-day moving average fell under the 200-day, the kind of textbook bearish signal traders better not dismiss. The pair trades at 0.00002247 BTC with Bitcoin quoted near $111,000, and XRP’s price is at $2.49 in dollar terms.

    • Loss of support. SHIB broke below the key $0.000010 level, a crucial psychological and technical support.

    The formation arrives on the back of last week's violent liquidation, when XRP/BTC collapsed to 0.000013 BTC before recovering. That spike low was temporary, but the chart now shows what happens after panic fades: rallies start hitting a ceiling. The moving averages cluster near 0.00002400–0.000025 per BTC, and until XRP clears that band, it is capped.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Forms Death Cross vs. Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 13%, Shiba Inu Erases Zero — Crypto News Digest
    Shibarium and Ethereum Connected Again
    Bitcoin (BTC) Secures Biggest Fakeout of Q4, 2025: Will It Destroy $100,000?
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Bitcoin With 'Fake Currency' Rant, XRP Eyes Brutal $6,000,000,000 Sell-Off, China Triggers Crypto Market Bloodbath

    The last time this happened was in 2022: the cross dragged on for months, not days. This time, the backdrop looks worse. Bitcoin dominance has surged, altcoin liquidity is thinner and post-liquidation order books leave XRP exposed.

    Advertisement

    XRP confirms bearish death cross against Bitcoin

    XRP prints a dangerous death cross versus Bitcoin, and here's the worst scenario.

    • Death cross confirmed. XRP has officially formed a death cross against Bitcoin as the 23-day moving average dropped below the 200-day

    XRP just locked in a death cross against Bitcoin as the 23-day moving average fell under the 200-day, the kind of textbook bearish signal traders better not dismiss. The pair trades at 0.00002247 BTC with Bitcoin quoted near $111,000, and XRP’s price is at $2.49 in dollar terms.

    • Aftermath of liquidations. The cross follows last week’s violent liquidation event.

    The formation arrives on the back of last week's violent liquidation, when XRP/BTC collapsed to 0.000013 BTC before recovering. That spike low was temporary, but the chart now shows what happens after panic fades: rallies start hitting a ceiling. The moving averages cluster near 0.00002400–0.000025 per BTC, and until XRP clears that band, it is capped.

    The last time this happened was in 2022: the cross dragged on for months, not days. This time, the backdrop looks worse. Bitcoin dominance has surged, altcoin liquidity is thinner and post-liquidation order books leave XRP exposed.

    A pullback into the mid-0.00001800s would cut the dollar price under $2 if BTC stays above six figures. That is the hidden risk the chart is portraying.

    DOGE jumps 13%

    Dogecoin returns to green as $436 million shorts gets obliterated in market.

    • Historic flash crash. The crypto market is staging a modest recovery following a weekend of extreme volatility that saw $19 billion in liquidations on Friday

    The crypto market is seeing a recovery after a weekend marked by significant volatility, with billions of dollars erased in liquidations. Friday saw a tariff-driven flash crash on crypto assets, with $19 billion in liquidations, the largest ever for crypto. 

    Discover more crypto Crypto XRP Ledger XRP cryptocurrencies Ripple Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu investment Find crypto airdrops Dogecoin likewise fell, crashing to a low of $0.15, a level last seen this year in June, extending a drop from a high of $0.27 on Oct. 6.

    • First green candle in days. On Sunday, DOGE posted its first green candle after three consecutive days of decline.

    On Sunday, Dogecoin saw its first green candle after three straight days of dropping, with a significant recovery pushing its price from $0.18 to $0.214, and more importantly, the daily SMA 200 at $0.206.DOGE has gained nearly 13% on a daily basis as discounted valuations enticed bargain hunters. 

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's (BTC) Catastrophic Move, Ethereum (ETH) to Nosedive to $3,000? Can XRP Reach $3 Again in 2025?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 23:51
    Coinbase Delists Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    On-Chain Cultural Assets: Decoding City Protocol’s IP Capital Market
    Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance
    Tria raises $12M to be the leading self-custodial neobank and payments infrastructure for humans and AI.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's (BTC) Catastrophic Move, Ethereum (ETH) to Nosedive to $3,000? Can XRP Reach $3 Again in 2025?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 23:51
    Coinbase Delists Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 14, 2025 - 23:38
    XRP Forms Death Cross vs. Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 13%, Shiba Inu Erases Zero — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all