Urgent Shiba Inu Alert Issued as Fake SHIB Sites Target Wallets: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An urgent Shiba Inu community security alert about a fake site draining wallets has been recently issued by Susbarium Shibarium Trustwatch, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to protecting the SHIB community and uncovering scams.

Advertisement

Susbarium brought to the urgent notice of the Shiba Inu community a malicious website impersonating Shiba Inu’s official platform that is actively draining wallets, urging the community to never connect to the dangerous website.

🚨 SHIBARMY SECURITY ALERT: FAKE SITE DRAINING WALLETS 🚨



A malicious website impersonating Shiba Inu’s official platform is actively draining wallets. Do NOT connect to `https://app-shib-io .pages.dev/fix`.



### 🔥 ALERT DETAILS

Scammers have cloned the look and feel of… pic.twitter.com/JNoINO4q8K — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) October 13, 2025

The Shiba Inu watchdog noted that scammers have cloned the look and feel of the official Shibaswap and Shiba Inu website, as well as other Shiba Inu-related sites to trick users into connecting their wallets. The fake Shiba Inu website is being used to promote fake liquidity rewards and cross chain swaps, including false claims of partnerships and presale bonuses.

Advertisement

Susbarium pointed out that options presented by the fake websites for wallet connection often mimick legitimate platforms, thus making it easier to persuade unsuspecting users. The danger is that once wallets are connected to the site, it can initiate unauthorized transactions and drain crypto assets.

To protect the Shiba Inu community, Susbarium reminds everyone of the official SHIB website URL, as anything else is fake.

Scammers impersonating Shiba Inu team

Susbarium also warns the Shiba Inu community of scammers impersonating Shiba Inu admins and moderators across Discord, Telegram, Twitter/X and other platforms.

The aim of these bad actors is to trick unsuspecting holders into connecting wallets, sharing seed phrases or clicking malicious links. In light of this, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to exercise caution.

Shiba Inu holders should never connect their wallets to unknown or suspicious sites; they should double-check URLs as scammers often use lookalike domains, evoke token approvals if they already interacted with the fake site, report phishing sites to the wallet provider and browser security team and, finally, stay updated via official Shiba Inu channels on X, Discord and Telegram.