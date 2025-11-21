Shiba Inu Team Issues Scam Alert on Recent Partner’s Post

The Shiba Inu community has received a crucial warning about a compromised X (formerly Twitter) account that tends to put SHIB holders at risk of losing their funds.

On Friday, November 21, the Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to protecting the SHIB community, Subarium/Shibarium Trustwatch, uncovered a fake post from a recent ecosystem partner whose X account had been compromised.

TokenPlay AI confirms scam attack

According to the source, TokenPlay AI, an AI platform that allows users to build, play, and create value using SHIB tokens, has confirmed the compromise itself after the hackers made a false post demanding SHIB holders connect their wallet addresses.

Notably, the post saw the hackers make a fake airdrop announcement containing a scam link urging users to “check eligibility” through a malicious website.

Shortly after the fraudulent announcement was posted, the Shiba Inu team immediately issued a warning to the entire ShibArmy, urging them to protect their wallets and always verify sources of links before clicking on them.

While the fake post included graphics promoting a 24-hour $TPLAY airdrop, it was quickly flagged by community members due to the suspicious wording and timing, which was eventually confirmed by the real owner of the account.

Nonetheless, the SHIB team further warned that users should avoid interacting with any posts, links, or DMs from the TokenPlay AI social media account, particularly X, until full control is restored.

As such, they warned that all users should ensure that they verify all announcements through the official Shibarium and Shiba Inu channels only.

Following the warnings, the SHIB team spotlighted a common tactic often used by scammers in previous breaches like this. Hence, they emphasized that no legitimate Shiba ecosystem airdrop requires wallet connection through random third-party links.

While this is not the first time the community has encountered cyberattacks particularly targeting SHIB holders, the Shibarium Trustwatch continues to uncover such scams and urges the community to stay vigilant.