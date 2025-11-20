Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Price Crossroads: Best and Worst Case Scenarios Explained

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 20/11/2025 - 14:57
    Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) enters a price zone where daily, weekly and monthly charts all press the token to a decisive break, with the next move set to choose between a major rebound and a deeper slide.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Price Crossroads: Best and Worst Case Scenarios Explained
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has reached a point where the charts are giving us a clear picture of what's going on for the once popular meme coin. The price of SHIB, according to Trading View, sits near $0.00000867, and all three major time frames — daily, weekly, monthly — now point to the same conclusion: SHIB is currently at the lower end of its range, and the next move will decide if this is just a correction or if it will go deeper.

    Advertisement

    If you look at the daily chart, SHIB trades below the middle Bollinger Band at about $0.00000950, and every attempt to climb toward the upper band around $0.00001044 has failed. This shows a market that cannot break through the resistance, but it is not collapsing either.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    The weekly chart explains why the situation feels tighter. The Shiba Inu coin has been stuck under the weekly midband at about $0.00001197 for months, and the price now sits just above the weekly lower band near $0.00000843. When an asset sits this close to the lower band without breaching it, it usually signals exhaustion rather than a trend break. 

    HOT Stories
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Billinaire Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be Hacked by Quantum Computing
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US

    It also shows that buyers are no longer in control. 

    Advertisement

    Can SHIB survive a 30% drawdown?

    The monthly chart sets the full boundary. The midband is high at about $0.00001580. That level is the best case path, and it would require a move of more than 80% from current pricing to flip SHIB back into long-term bullish form. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/20/2025 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu Gets Sudden Security Update for SHIB Holders, What's Behind It?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The lower band is at about $0.00000599, and that is the worst-case slide, a drop of around 31% that would send SHIB back to its early days' support.

    The crossroads are as follows: if the SHIB price moves back above the weekly midband, it will continue rising, but if it goes below the monthly lower band, it will confirm the other direction.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD