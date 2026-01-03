Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to control the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 2.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $129.60 and the resistance at $133.11.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of the nearest level of $134.28. If bulls' pressure continues, traders may witness a breakout, followed by a test of the $140 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any far price predictions. The volume keeps falling, which means neither bulls nor bears have enough energy to seize the initiative. In this case, there are low chances to see sharp ups or downs shortly.

SOL is trading at $131.67 at press time.