    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 15:47
    Can the current rise of Solana (SOL) continue to the $140 zone?
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are trying to control the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 2.17% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $129.60 and the resistance at $133.11.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of the nearest level of $134.28. If bulls' pressure continues, traders may witness a breakout, followed by a test of the $140 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any far price predictions. The volume keeps falling, which means neither bulls nor bears have enough energy to seize the initiative. In this case, there are low chances to see sharp ups or downs shortly.

    SOL is trading at $131.67 at press time.

