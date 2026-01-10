XRP Ledger Amendments Getting Closer to Activation Timer, What's Coming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

According to Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, a big chunk of XRP Ledger fix amendments are getting closer to the activation timer, ranging from TokenEscrow, AMMClawback, Multi Purpose Tokens to Price Oracle.

Vet highlighted that no matter what the price of XRP is, XRP Ledger developers are working hard to keep all features at their best.

big chunk of XRP Ledger fix amendments getting closer to the activation timer



ranging from TokenEscrow, AMMClawback, Multi Purpose Tokens to Price Oracle.



no matter what the price of XRP is, devs working hard to keep all features at their best. pic.twitter.com/gNwRz1ym0r — Vet (@Vet_X0) January 9, 2026

According to xrpscan data, five fix amendments included in the recently released rippled v.3.0.0 are now closer to achieving majority.

Advertisement

The XRPL Version 3.0.0 was released in December 2025 and includes several fixes and amendments, including a fix for TokenEscrow (fixTokenEscrowV1), fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixAMMClawbackRounding, fixMPTDeliveredAmount and fixPriceOracleOrder.

The release also adds new but currently disabled amendments, including Lending Protocol, DynamicMPT and fixDelegateV1_1, which are nearly code complete but not yet open for voting.

XRP Ledger fix amendments nearing activation timer

The XRP Ledger amendment system utilizes the consensus process to bring about changes that affect transaction processing on XRP Ledger.

Advertisement

These changes are introduced as amendments, which validators then vote upon. Once an amendment reaches majority, gaining 80% consensus from trusted validators, it must hold at this threshold for two consecutive weeks to activate.

Voting on fix amendments in the rippled version 3.0.0 is still ongoing. FixPriceOracleOrder and fixAMMclawbackrounding amendments have reached 61.76% consensus. FixMPTDeliveredAmount and Fixincludekeyletfields, Fixtokenescrowv1 have reached consensus of 64.71%, getting closer to achieving majority (80% consensus), which would trigger their activation timer.

The XLS 56 amendment, which allows multiple transactions to be bundled into a batch that is processed all together, is also getting closer to achieving majority, currently at 70.59% consensus.

Amendments details

FixTokenEscrowV1 fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows and restores correct accounting behavior.

FixIncludeKeyletFields adds missing keylet fields to these ledger entries, while the fixPriceOracleOrder amendment fixes an issue where the order of asset pair data is different from when a price oracle is created versus when it is updated.

FixAMMClawback Rounding fixes a rounding error that can occur in the LPTokenBalance of an AMM when performing an AMMClawback transaction. The fixMPTDeliveredAmount amendment adds missing DeliveredAmount metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.