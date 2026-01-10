Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Amendments Getting Closer to Activation Timer, What's Coming?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 10/01/2026 - 14:18
    XRP Ledger amendments are getting closer to majority, which might bring on potential big changes for XRPL in 2026.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Amendments Getting Closer to Activation Timer, What's Coming?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, a big chunk of XRP Ledger fix amendments are getting closer to the activation timer, ranging from TokenEscrow, AMMClawback, Multi Purpose Tokens to Price Oracle.

    Vet highlighted that no matter what the price of XRP is, XRP Ledger developers are working hard to keep all features at their best.

    According to xrpscan data, five fix amendments included in the recently released rippled v.3.0.0 are now closer to achieving majority.

    Advertisement

    The XRPL Version 3.0.0 was released in December 2025 and includes several fixes and amendments, including a fix for TokenEscrow (fixTokenEscrowV1), fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixAMMClawbackRounding, fixMPTDeliveredAmount and fixPriceOracleOrder.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal
    Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Expand XRPL Adoption

    The release also adds new but currently disabled amendments, including Lending Protocol, DynamicMPT and fixDelegateV1_1, which are nearly code complete but not yet open for voting.

    XRP Ledger fix amendments nearing activation timer

    The XRP Ledger amendment system utilizes the consensus process to bring about changes that affect transaction processing on XRP Ledger.

    Advertisement

    These changes are introduced as amendments, which validators then vote upon. Once an amendment reaches majority, gaining 80% consensus from trusted validators, it must hold at this threshold for two consecutive weeks to activate.

    Voting on fix amendments in the rippled version 3.0.0 is still ongoing. FixPriceOracleOrder and fixAMMclawbackrounding amendments have reached 61.76% consensus. FixMPTDeliveredAmount and Fixincludekeyletfields, Fixtokenescrowv1 have reached consensus of 64.71%, getting closer to achieving majority (80% consensus), which would trigger their activation timer.

    The XLS 56 amendment, which allows multiple transactions to be bundled into a batch that is processed all together, is also getting closer to achieving majority, currently at 70.59% consensus.

    Amendments details

    FixTokenEscrowV1 fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows and restores correct accounting behavior.

    FixIncludeKeyletFields adds missing keylet fields to these ledger entries, while the fixPriceOracleOrder amendment fixes an issue where the order of asset pair data is different from when a price oracle is created versus when it is updated.

    FixAMMClawback Rounding fixes a rounding error that can occur in the LPTokenBalance of an AMM when performing an AMMClawback transaction. The fixMPTDeliveredAmount amendment adds missing DeliveredAmount metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.

    #XRPL #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 12:58
    Here Is Why You Should Never Use Crypto Wallet With Public Wi-Fi
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 12:23
    $93,000 Becomes Bitcoin's Most Important Level: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 14:18
    XRP Ledger Amendments Getting Closer to Activation Timer, What's Coming?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 12:58
    Here Is Why You Should Never Use Crypto Wallet With Public Wi-Fi
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 12:23
    $93,000 Becomes Bitcoin's Most Important Level: Details
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 11:32
    Dormant Solana Whale Awakens: 80,000 SOL Moved After 1 Year
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 10:51
    'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 14:18
    XRP Ledger Amendments Getting Closer to Activation Timer, What's Coming?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 12:58
    Here Is Why You Should Never Use Crypto Wallet With Public Wi-Fi
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 12:23
    $93,000 Becomes Bitcoin's Most Important Level: Details
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD