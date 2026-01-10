Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for January 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 10/01/2026 - 15:03
    Can traders keep the rate of XRP above $2 next week?
    XRP Price Analysis for January 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started neutral for the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 0.31% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $2.1053. If the drop continues, traders may witness a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is trading within the previous daily candle.

    The volume has declined, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is closing bearishly. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, one may see a correction to the $1.80-$2 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.0977 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
