XRP Price Analysis for January 10

The weekend has started neutral for the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 0.31% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $2.1053. If the drop continues, traders may witness a test of the support by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is trading within the previous daily candle.

The volume has declined, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is closing bearishly. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, one may see a correction to the $1.80-$2 area.

XRP is trading at $2.0977 at press time.