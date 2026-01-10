$4,030,000,000 in 24 Hours, XRP Gets Big Push From Futures Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has registered a significant rise within the last 24 hours as investors rekindle their bet on the coin. CoinGlass data shows that open interest has surged to over $4.03 billion as 1.93 billion XRP were committed to the futures market by traders on different exchanges.

Advertisement

CME and Binance lead XRP futures bets

Notably, a total of 4,050,000,000 XRP were committed; the coin held steady and traded above its $2.05 support. In the crypto market, open interest signals positive anticipation of a possible price rebound from traders. Hence, this uptick suggests that traders are bullish about XRP.

XRP, despite its recent volatility, has managed to stay above $2. The coin climbed from a daily low of $2.08 to $2.15 as it attempted to reach higher levels. As of this writing, XRP changes hands at $2.10, which represents a 0.46% increase in the last 24 hours.

Although the coin has potential for more upside, investors have not thrown their full weight behind XRP. Trading volume remains down by 30.51% at $2.67 billion. XRP’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals accumulation momentum might be building, and if volume jumps, a breakout above $2.15 is possible.

While the broader market investors anticipate this breakout, traders on the CME and Binance exchanges are leading in their bet on XRP. CME traders bet $894.70 million or 425.88 million XRP on the futures market, while Binance logged 293.13 million XRP valued at $615.52 million.

Other significant exchanges include Gate, Bybit and Bitget with 12.95%, 10.53% and 10.4% of total open interest. In fiat terms, these committed $524.46 million, $426.54 million and $421.12 million, in that order, to XRP’s future.

Whale activity, technical signals hint at XRP rebound

As reported by U.Today, within the last 48 hours, an aggressive whale went long on XRP and has bet $30 million on the asset. The whale’s activity on-chain has caught the market’s attention because, in December 2025, he timed the Bitcoin dump to get a major boost in investment.

These developments signal that XRP might be preparing for a bullish rebound that could see the price reclaim stronger levels.

XRP’s technical signal, the Bollinger Band, indicates that the coin’s mid-band hints at a continued bullish trend. If this positive signal lingers, it could support the anticipated rally.