    Shiba Inu on the Verge of Erasing Zero, Will It Happen?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 20:59
    Shiba Inu's price is at a decisive level, with bulls' play crucial to watch.
    Shiba Inu on the Verge of Erasing Zero, Will It Happen?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu fell for four consecutive days to reach a low of $0.00000925 on Friday and in the process added an extra zero to its price point.

    Bears during the Oct. 10 flash crash defied the $0.00001 support, which prevented SHIB's price from adding an extra zero in the most part of 2025, crashing Shiba Inu to a new yearly low of $0.0000085.

    The $0.00001 price support had halted SHIB's price declines in April and June this year, providing a floor for SHIB's price rebound.

    However, amid bears' activity in the market, SHIB would later lose the $0.00001 mark again, adding an extra zero to its price.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.91% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000989 amid a broader market rebound, but was yet to erase the extra zero in its price tag.

    Will SHIB erase back its zero?

    Shiba Inu rebounded after four days of drop, reaching an intraday high of $0.00000999. The peculiarity of this scenario is that SHIB was just a breath away from erasing a zero from its price tag, albeit bulls could not achieve it.

    Multiple failures to achieve $0.00001 would confirm near-term resistance at this price level. Given only one unsuccessful attempt in today's session, it may still be too early to consider it a resistance level.

    If Shiba Inu confirms resistance at $0.00001 in the coming sessions, the dream of erasing a zero from its price tag may be paused in the very short term.

    In the event strong buying pressure returns to the market, the aim to erase the extra zero would be a walkover for SHIB, with it targeting resistance at $0.0000113, $0.0000121 and $0.0000128 next. On the other hand, if the broader market weakness continues, SHIB would aim for support at $0.0000092 and then $0.0000085.

