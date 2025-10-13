Shiba Inu Erases Zero Amid 10% SHIB Price Jump, What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu hit a new 2025 price floor during Friday's crash, reaching a low of $0.00000850 and adding a zero to its price tag. On Friday, Shiba Inu had traded to a high of $0.00001215 before a sudden crash sent its price spiraling down to $0.0000085, last seen in January 2024, and its lowest level so far in 2025.

Advertisement

Buyers rushed to buy the dip, pushing the Shiba Inu price to a high of $0.00001073 on Saturday, but given the selling pressure that still remained on the market, Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.00000959 on Saturday, adding a zero back to its price. Still, Shiba Inu had a positive close for the day.

The same scenario played out on Sunday as bears continued in their bid to add an extra zero to Shiba Inu's price. Shiba Inu traded at a low of $0.00000979 and a high of $0.00001088.

Early Monday, as buying pressure gradually returned to the market, Shiba Inu was able to sustain above $0.00001 compared to the last two days, implying a zero removed from its price tag.

Advertisement

At press time, SHIB was trading up nearly 10% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001092, having reached an intraday high of $0.00001107 but remaining down weekly.

Shiba Inu burn rate skyrockets

Taken from Friday's crash, Shiba Inu would mark its third day of recovery if its price closes higher today.

As the Shiba Inu price recovers, so too Shiba Inu burns, which have seen a daily increase of 8,194%.

According to Shibburn, 5,799,307 SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours, representing a 8,194.20% increase in the burn rate. This remains significant as, in the previous days, fewer than 100,000 tokens were burned as the market sell-off impacted sentiment across board.

In the last seven days, a total of 46,655,381 SHIB tokens were burned, marking a 175.99% rise in weekly burn rate.