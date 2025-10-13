AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Erases Zero Amid 10% SHIB Price Jump, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 15:53
    Shiba Inu fell to low of $0.0000085 during recent crash before recovering
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Erases Zero Amid 10% SHIB Price Jump, What's Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu hit a new 2025 price floor during Friday's crash, reaching a low of $0.00000850 and adding a  zero to its price tag. On Friday, Shiba Inu had traded to a high of $0.00001215 before a sudden crash sent its price spiraling down to $0.0000085, last seen in January 2024, and its lowest level so far in 2025.

    Advertisement

    Buyers rushed to buy the dip, pushing the Shiba Inu price to a high of $0.00001073 on Saturday, but given the selling pressure that still remained on the market, Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.00000959 on Saturday, adding a zero back to its price. Still, Shiba Inu had a positive close for the day.

    The same scenario played out on Sunday as bears continued in their bid to add an extra zero to Shiba Inu's price. Shiba Inu traded at a low of $0.00000979 and a high of $0.00001088.

    HOT Stories
    13 Years Strong: XRP on the Verge of 100 Million Ledgers
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment
    Gold Is Beating Bitcoin, But Pompliano Calls It 'Disastrous Investment'
    $19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

    Early Monday, as buying pressure gradually returned to the market, Shiba Inu was able to sustain above $0.00001 compared to the last two days, implying a zero removed from its price tag.

    Advertisement

    At press time, SHIB was trading up nearly 10% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001092, having reached an intraday high of $0.00001107 but remaining down weekly.

    Shiba Inu burn rate skyrockets

    Taken from Friday's crash, Shiba Inu would mark its third day of recovery if its price closes higher today.

    As the Shiba Inu price recovers, so too Shiba Inu burns, which have seen a daily increase of 8,194%.

    According to Shibburn, 5,799,307 SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours, representing a 8,194.20% increase in the burn rate. This remains significant as, in the previous days, fewer than 100,000 tokens were burned as the market sell-off impacted sentiment across board.

    In the last seven days, a total of 46,655,381 SHIB tokens were burned, marking a 175.99% rise in weekly burn rate.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Token Burn
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:37
    Biggest Week for Solana Price, Will SEC Approve SOL ETF?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Did Not Crash on Volume: Coinbase Data Reveals What Caused Market Drop
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:53
    Shiba Inu Erases Zero Amid 10% SHIB Price Jump, What's Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:37
    Biggest Week for Solana Price, Will SEC Approve SOL ETF?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Did Not Crash on Volume: Coinbase Data Reveals What Caused Market Drop
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all