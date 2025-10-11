AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Crashes Hard to New 2025 Low, Will SHIB Add Extra Zero?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 11/10/2025 - 10:39
    Shiba Inu fell to lows last seen in January 2024
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Crashes Hard to New 2025 Low, Will SHIB Add Extra Zero?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu crashed to a new low, reaching $0.0000085 on Friday, its lowest level in 2025 so far.

    Advertisement

    The drop coincided with a broader crypto market crash referred to as the "largest liquidation event in crypto history."

    Crypto traders were hit by record liquidations, with volatility triggered in large part by macroeconomic concerns, although market weakness had already been present coming into Friday.

    HOT Stories
    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Last Chance at $0.000012? XRP Skyrocketing Hidden, Ethereum (ETH) for $5,000 Should Be Forgotten
    Aster Airdrop Delayed. New Date Revealed
    JUST IN: CZ Might Return to Binance as Pardon Becomes Likely
    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Over the past 24 hours, $19.36 billion has been wiped out, and over 1.6 million (1,666,610) traders liquidated, according to CoinGlass data.

    Advertisement

    CoinGlass in a tweet described the market sell-off as the "largest liquidation event in crypto history," adding that the actual total might likely be much higher as Binance only reports one liquidation order per second.

    SHIB hits 2025 floor

    Shiba Inu fell sharply to a low of $0.0000085 on Friday, from a high of $0.00001215, building on an earlier drop in the week. Shiba Inu has steadily declined from a high of $0.00001302 on Oct. 6, marking two out of three days in red since this date, with Friday marking the third day and the largest of the drops.

    The positivity is that Shiba Inu bulls quickly swooped in to arrest the decline, with Shiba Inu sharply rebounding to erase the extra zero added, currently trading above $0.00001.

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was still lower, down 11.86% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001087 and down 16% weekly.

    Going forward, it will be watched to see if SHIB sustains above $0.00001 in order to target $0.0000125 and $0.000013.

    Momentum indicators are hinting at oversold signals, suggesting Shiba Inu may face a relief rally or at least a dead cat bounce in the coming sessions.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 10:15
    Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence on Uptober Amid Crypto Dump
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 7:30
    XRP Versus Bitcoin Bottom Confirmed? XRP Price Chooses Best Scenario
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 10:39
    Shiba Inu Crashes Hard to New 2025 Low, Will SHIB Add Extra Zero?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 10:15
    Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence on Uptober Amid Crypto Dump
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 7:30
    XRP Versus Bitcoin Bottom Confirmed? XRP Price Chooses Best Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all