Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Death Cross Hits SHIB Price, Another Zero Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 15:40
    Shiba Inu fell lower, reaching $0.00001163
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Death Cross Hits SHIB Price, Another Zero Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has created a death cross on its three-hour chart. The short-term moving average (50 MA) has fallen below the long term MA, confirming a death cross, which is considered a bearish indication.

    Advertisement

    The appearance of a death cross comes as major cryptocurrencies extended their losses in a volatile week, with about $140 billion in market value erased.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD 3 Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Cryptocurrency traders saw over $1.7 billion in liquidations on Monday, triggering a sharp sell-off that sent Bitcoin and other digital assets dropping. Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.00001179 on Monday before slightly rebounding.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Prints Absurd 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    Bye Crypto? Circle Testing Reversible Transactions

    However, the bears do not seem done with the move yet as Shiba Inu fell lower in the Thursday session, hitting an intraday low of $0.00001163. 

    Advertisement

    At press time, SHIB was down 2.55% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001193 and down 11% weekly.

    Another zero next?

    Shiba Inu has steadily declined since Sept. 13, when it reached a high of $0.00001484, reaching a low of $0.00001163 in the early Thursday session.

    The good news is that Shiba Inu is approaching the key support of $0.0000116, where the price rebounded in early August.

    If this is the scenario, the Shiba Inu price might rebound, avoiding adding a zero to its price tag. A decisive break above the moving averages might trigger a move toward $0.00001428 once more.

    According to Glassnode cofounders Negentropic, the crypto market might be close to a reversal as shorts are starting to crowd the market.

    On the other hand, major support is envisaged at $0.00001005, which has stopped Shiba Inu from adding a zero to its price tag since June.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 15:35
    Stellar (XLM) Price Pushing for Breakout as Major Metric Jumps 36%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Sep 25, 2025 - 15:28
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WhiteBIT Launches Portfolio Margin for Institutional Clients
    Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders
    T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 15:40
    Shiba Inu Death Cross Hits SHIB Price, Another Zero Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 15:35
    Stellar (XLM) Price Pushing for Breakout as Major Metric Jumps 36%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 25, 2025 - 15:28
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 25
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD