Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burn Explodes 3,620%, But Something Is Missing

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 12:55
    Shiba Inu burn rate soars 3,620%, but this increase is not all that it seems.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burn Explodes 3,620%, But Something Is Missing
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has seen a burn rate surge of 3,620%. However, despite this four-figure burn rate surge, less than one million tokens were burned.

    Advertisement

    According to Shibburn, in the last 24 hours, 715,893 SHIB tokens were burned, a significantly smaller amount compared to the days when millions of SHIB tokens were burned.

    The 3,620.28% surge in burn rate comes as just 19,243 SHIB tokens were burned the day before the last, causing the Shiba Inu burn rate to crash to 0%.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?

    In the last seven days, 2,219,196 SHIB tokens were burned, a drop from that seen in past weeks, with the weekly burn dropping 97.06% as a result. 

    Advertisement

    The burns in the last seven days have contributed to a mild reduction in Shiba Inu's total supply, which is now 589,246,091,967,744 SHIB.

    Shiba Inu traded quietly after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely anticipated rate cut last week, holding key support as traders assessed what comes next.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu price action

    At press time, SHIB was trading down 1.31% in the last 24 hours, in line with the broader crypto market drop, as investors weighed economic data released this week.

    The crypto market edged downward after delayed jobs figures showed a net loss over the past two months.

    Market odds of an interest rate cut next month remained the same after the latest jobs figures, showing little chance of another reduction. Fed funds futures traders see a 24% chance of a rate cut in January, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

    On the economic front, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams are slated to speak on Wednesday morning.

    Traders are also looking ahead to Thursday’s release of the consumer price index reading for November.

    Shiba Inu has steadily declined from a high of $0.000009 on Dec. 9, with seven out of eight days of losses since this date, today included. A breach of the $0.00009 level might cause SHIB to target $0.00001 and $0.000011, allowing SHIB to erase a zero from its price. Support is envisaged in the $0.000007 range if the price declines further.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 11:49
    'Only' 589,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: 10x Spike Turned into 4x
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 17, 2025 - 11:45
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 12:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Explodes 3,620%, But Something Is Missing
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 11:49
    'Only' 589,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: 10x Spike Turned into 4x
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 17, 2025 - 11:45
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD