    Shiba Inu Burn Activity Explodes 1,726%, Yet December SHIB Trend Stays Mixed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 12:08
    35,386,697 SHIB tokens were burned in the past day, representing a 1,726.32% rise in daily burn rate, but Shiba Inu faces an uncertain fate in December.
    Shiba Inu Burn Activity Explodes 1,726%, Yet December SHIB Trend Stays Mixed
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to Shibburn, over 35 million SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours, contributing to an increase in burn rate.

    A total of 35,386,697 SHIB were burned in the past day, representing a 1,726.32% rise in daily burn rate. The amount of 116,664,862 SHIB were burned in the last seven days, marking a 148.46% increase in weekly burn rate.

    The significant amount of SHIB sent to dead wallets has contributed to a drop in Shiba Inu's total supply, which is now 589,246,171,323,119 SHIB.

    Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu price stays in the red, down 1.34% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007917 as major cryptocurrencies began December on a negative note.

    December presents mixed signals

    Shiba Inu has mostly had red Decembers, with the exception of December 2023 when it rose 24.73%; it declined 29.68% in December 2021, fell 13.69% in December 2022 and dropped 20.98% in December 2024.

    The Shiba Inu price closed its first red October since its inception, flipping an age-long historical narrative. While Shiba Inu has mostly had red Decembers, the historical trend flip might support a green December this time.

    Shiba Inu closed November lower by 16.67%, marking its fourth consecutive red month since July, expectations remain for a relief rally in December.

    Potential scenarios

    Technical and historical trends suggest that Shiba Inu saw a sharp sudden rally after a prolonged period of decline, March 2024 for instance, when it rose 144%.

    However, momentum indicators show a neutral-to-bearish tilt, with declining rally strength into overhead resistance. Yet the lack of follow-through selling beneath $0.00000785 suggests bears may be losing momentum. This hints at two potential scenarios: if the Shiba Inu price returns to $0.0000091 and $0.0000094, a retest of the $0.00000119 level might be next, erasing a zero from the Shiba Inu price.

    A reclamation of the $0.000009 range might trigger bullish return, while a loss of the $0.00000785 support might begin a move toward the $0.000006.

