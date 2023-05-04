SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 30,940%, FLOKI Spikes 12% on Major Listing News, BabyDoge Crypto Card About to Go Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate jumps 30,940%, price set to soar

According to data provided by Shibburn portal, yesterday, Shiba Inu saw its burn rate spiking by an astonishing 30,940%. The growth in this metric occurred as a result of 2,254,093,318 SHIB tokens being sent to dead wallets overnight. Two addresses were responsible for moving almost the entire amount of SHIB, with the first one sending 2,005,265,274 SHIB tokens and the second 246,743,138. It remains unknown whether these addresses are linked to the Shiba Inu team. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00000991, down 2.88% over the past seven days. However, the current positive trend in the SHIB burn rate may help refuel the growth in the asset's price in the near term.

Floki (FLOKI) jumps 12% as it scores major exchange listing: details

In a recent tweet, Bitfinex , one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced that it is adding support for dog-themed crypto FLOKI. The listing news received positive feedback from the FLOKI community, with the announcement post gaining more than 2,200 likes. The asset's price has also reacted positively, rising by 6.91% on the news. Bitfinex opened deposits for FLOKI today, on May 4, at 10:00 a.m. UTC, but the trading of FLOKI will start tomorrow, on May 5, at about 10:00 a.m. UTC, in trading pairs against the U.S. dollar (USD) and Tether (USDT). This is not the first major listing FLOKI has experienced this year: last month, the token was added by Binance US , Binance's U.S. subsidiary, with its price jumping nearly 40% in reaction to the listing news.

BabyDoge crypto card about to go live, here's how price reacts