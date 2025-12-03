Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'SEC Doing the Right Thing': Jim Cramer Speaks Against Leveraged ETFs, What Does It Mean for BTC and XRP?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 14:17
    Cramer applauds the SEC for blocking new 3x and 5x ETF plans, calling it a rare win for investors, while the focus now shifts to whether stricter rules spark an unexpected outcome for Bitcoin and XRP.
    Advertisement
    'SEC Doing the Right Thing': Jim Cramer Speaks Against Leveraged ETFs, What Does It Mean for BTC and XRP?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Jim Cramer, a popular CNBC finance host, continues to deliver dramatic public statements almost every day as the year 2025 closes out. This time the subject of his obstructed criticism was leveraged exchange-traded funds, which he labels as "not needed" financial instruments. 

    Advertisement

    The trigger was the SEC’s recent decision to halt review of several applications for new highly leveraged ETFs in the 3x and 5x category. The decision is tied to concerns about extreme risk exposure and compliance with federal limits on leverage inside exchange-traded products.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 11:18
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?
    Brandt: Bitcoin Bear Market to Last for Months

    The regulator sent letters to nine issuers and singled out proposals from Direxion, ProShares and GraniteShares, according to Reuters. Their filings aimed to bring products with amplified daily targets far beyond the already controversial 2x models. 

    Advertisement

    The SEC signaled that the current rule set does not guarantee protection for retail traders if such products enter the market. So, that is the context behind Cramer’s comment.

    What about XRP and Bitcoin?

    Bitcoin and XRP both rely on ETF channels for liquidity and institutional access, but these halted filings do not touch spot crypto ETFs or existing futures-based 1x and 2x products.

    The SEC’s action targets extreme leverage, not the general crypto ETF roadmap. For BTC, the move limits speculative blowouts that often warp short-term pricing when leveraged ETPs wash out during volatility. For XRP, the pause removes the risk of sudden forced buying or selling that synthetic leverage can create around ETF flows.

    As things stand, the practical message is that the SEC is locking out structures it sees as dangerous, while crypto-linked ETFs with normal leverage remain unaffected. For now.

    #Jim Cramer #XRP #Bitcoin #XRP News #Bitcoin News #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 13:06
    Ripple CEO: 'People Starting to Recognize Stablecoins'
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 12:55
    RLUSD Rival PayPal USD Jumps 216% in Key Supply Metric
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards Fresh Cohorts of Investors as Markets Recover in December 2025
    Winning Big with Crypto: Inside CryptoGames Casino
    BloFin Donates 1 Million HKD to Support Hong Kong Fire Recovery Efforts
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 14:17
    'SEC Doing the Right Thing': Jim Cramer Speaks Against Leveraged ETFs, What Does It Mean for BTC and XRP?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 13:06
    Ripple CEO: 'People Starting to Recognize Stablecoins'
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 12:55
    RLUSD Rival PayPal USD Jumps 216% in Key Supply Metric
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD