    I've Got Good Stuff Tonight About Where Bitcoin Can Hold: Jim Cramer

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 13:19
    Jim Cramer sends teaser on possible Bitcoin price bottom, sparking community reaction.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $126,198 in October, Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to remain stable on the crypto market. Despite the continued fluctuations, host of Mad Money on CNBC Jim Cramer believes he knows the coin’s bottom support.

    Skepticism grows over Cramer's "Inverse Indicator" reputation

    Notably, he plans to discuss possible support for the flagship crypto asset that has faced intense fluctuations within the last 60 days.

    Since Nov. 13, Bitcoin has not been able to trade above the psychological $100,000 price level. This development has continued to bother market participants.

    In Cramer’s opinion, Bitcoin is likely to find support at $80,000, meaning the current volatility will not breach this price level. 

    The message has been received with mixed feelings from the crypto community.

    It is worth mentioning that the Bitcoin community and traders alike are always skeptical of Cramer, given his historical record of making inverse predictions about Bitcoin. Many see his predictions as jinxing the flagship crypto coin.

    For instance, in October 2025, barely one hour after Cramer predicted a push for crypto, Bitcoin suffered a 1.4% loss

    When he stated that crypto assets were due for a gain, Bitcoin changed hands at $108,239. However, about 60 minutes later, the coin dropped to $106,700 in a move many dubbed the "Reverse Cramer."

    A user, Nish Sachdev, expressed shock that Cramer was turning bullish on Bitcoin. 

    Based on the antecedent, it implies that the coin could slip further below the predicted $80,000. Another member of the community suggested that Cramer should make a bearish prediction about the coin if he wants it to hold.

    Analysts highlight bigger picture as volatility continues

    Market participants are uncertain how this will play out in terms of price outlook. 

    As of press time, Bitcoin exchanged hands at $87,286.18, which is a 0.74% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset climbed from a low of $83,862.25 to its current level.

    Trading volume has also jumped by 9.81% to $70.14 billion as traders continue to transact despite the volatility. With Cramer’s prediction hanging in the air, market observers are keen on seeing how the price will react.

    Meanwhile, another analyst and legendary trader, Peter Brandt, believes that Bitcoin could still hit a target of $250,000. While he acknowledged that the coin might see deeper corrections, Brandt urged long-term investors not to panic, as a bull run is ahead.

    #Bitcoin #Jim Cramer
