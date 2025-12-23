Advertisement
    69% of All Binance Top Traders Are Long Cardano Amid $1.25 Billion Success of "New ADA"

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 16:50
    Cardano just drew 69% of Binance's top traders to the long side as "new ADA" Midnight ripped to a $1.25 billion valuation, turning the network's quiet December into its loudest comeback signal in months.
    69% of All Binance Top Traders Are Long Cardano Amid $1.25 Billion Success of "New ADA"
    Cover image via U.Today

    Cardano’s derivatives crowd is leaning heavily on the bullish side again, with Binance’s top-tier traders now 69% long on the ADA token and the long-short account ratio holding near 2.23 — one of the highest readings since early December. 

    The accumulation happens as Charles Hoskinson’s Midnight (NIGHT) became a billion-dollar asset in its own right this week, touching a $1.25 billion capitalization before finding some resistance.

    The dual momentum between ADA and NIGHT paints an unusual picture: ADA itself continues to drift near $0.36, down almost 60% from October highs, yet top traders appear to be positioning for an eventual reversal rather than further weakness. 

    Article image
    Source: Binance

    It is worth noting that the positional ratio of 1.33 suggests most long accounts are not overleveraged, a dynamic that typically signals accumulation phases rather than speculative bursts.

    "New ADA" takes over

    Midnight’s own chart tells a similar story as the "new ADA  token exploded 39% in a week, peaking above $0.12 before settling back near $0.076, with over $1.6 billion in 24-hour turnover and a 127% volume-to-market-cap ratio indicating crazy rotation. 

    Despite the pullback, its circulating supply of 16.6 billion NIGHT already supports valuations that eclipse many established layer-1 tokens launched in 2024.

    If Binance’s elite traders are right, the current risk-reward zone for ADA could mirror early cycle setups, where professional accounts accumulate through low-volatility phases while retail sentiment drifts elsewhere — and if Midnight maintains traction, that link between old and new ADAs might prove more valuable than the price chart displays.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #Cardano Midnight #Binance
