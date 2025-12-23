69% of All Binance Top Traders Are Long Cardano Amid $1.25 Billion Success of "New ADA"

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano’s derivatives crowd is leaning heavily on the bullish side again, with Binance’s top-tier traders now 69% long on the ADA token and the long-short account ratio holding near 2.23 — one of the highest readings since early December.

The accumulation happens as Charles Hoskinson’s Midnight (NIGHT) became a billion-dollar asset in its own right this week, touching a $1.25 billion capitalization before finding some resistance.

The dual momentum between ADA and NIGHT paints an unusual picture: ADA itself continues to drift near $0.36, down almost 60% from October highs, yet top traders appear to be positioning for an eventual reversal rather than further weakness.

It is worth noting that the positional ratio of 1.33 suggests most long accounts are not overleveraged, a dynamic that typically signals accumulation phases rather than speculative bursts.

"New ADA" takes over

Midnight’s own chart tells a similar story as the "new ADA token exploded 39% in a week, peaking above $0.12 before settling back near $0.076, with over $1.6 billion in 24-hour turnover and a 127% volume-to-market-cap ratio indicating crazy rotation.

Despite the pullback, its circulating supply of 16.6 billion NIGHT already supports valuations that eclipse many established layer-1 tokens launched in 2024.

If Binance’s elite traders are right, the current risk-reward zone for ADA could mirror early cycle setups, where professional accounts accumulate through low-volatility phases while retail sentiment drifts elsewhere — and if Midnight maintains traction, that link between old and new ADAs might prove more valuable than the price chart displays.